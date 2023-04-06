"Void Singapore 2008": Fans React as Lewis Hamilton's first F1 title under the scanner with looming Felipe Massa legal action

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone recently mentioned that he would have handled the infamous 2008 Singapore GP differently as it played a crucial role in Lewis Hamilton's first title win over Felipe Massa.

The Singapore GP 2008 is known for its 'Crashgate' controversy where the Renault F1 team instructed one of their drivers to crash purposely so that it would be beneficial for their lead driver Fernando Alonso and his path to victory.

The race proved to be pivotal in the 2008 world championship race as it affected the deficit that Massa had to overcome in the final race.

Responding to Ecclestone's comments, the Brazilian said:

"This is very sad, to know the result of this race was supposed to be canceled and I would have a title. In the end, I was the one who lost the most with this result. So, we are going after it to understand all this."

"We have already seen other situations happening in sports, such as Lance Armstrong (cyclist), who was proven to have doped and lost all the titles. What is the difference?"

He later mentioned that he might take legal action which will take the title away from Lewis Hamilton.

Is Felipe Massa 2008's rightful F1 champion?

F1 fans on Twitter agreed with Massa's comments, with one suggesting that the seven-time world champion should lose one of his titles. He wrote:

"Yes, he is. Void Singapore 2008. Hamilton only 6 times."

Here are some more reactions:

Toby Hussey @TobyHusseyWA @autosport Also.. I'm not sure what value there is in raising this question 15 years after the fact. @autosport Also.. I'm not sure what value there is in raising this question 15 years after the fact.

Then he definitely wouldn't have cared if the race result was cancelled or not. @autosport Imagine if his team hadn't messed up his pitstop at that race, he'd have been 2008 champion.Then he definitely wouldn't have cared if the race result was cancelled or not. @autosport Imagine if his team hadn't messed up his pitstop at that race, he'd have been 2008 champion.Then he definitely wouldn't have cared if the race result was cancelled or not.

Gonzalo Martinez @xhalomartinez @autosport Why is this important now? The emotions of the last race that year and the end was unique. I feed bad for him, but it is what it is. @autosport Why is this important now? The emotions of the last race that year and the end was unique. I feed bad for him, but it is what it is.

MattGP @BGPMatt @autosport At the end of the day, the right man always wins. Massa made too many mistakes in 2008, think of Malaysia, Monaco and Silverstone where he threw away many points. Singapore... say what you like about Crashgate, but he lost the points when he ran off with the hose. @autosport At the end of the day, the right man always wins. Massa made too many mistakes in 2008, think of Malaysia, Monaco and Silverstone where he threw away many points. Singapore... say what you like about Crashgate, but he lost the points when he ran off with the hose.

"I want to see championship-challenging George Russell against championship-challenging Lewis Hamilton" - F1 pundit

Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz mentioned that he wants to see George Russell and Lewis Hamilton fight for the championship and show their true pace against each other.

While appearing on The Sky Sports podcast, he said:

“We really, really want to see Mercedes challenging for the championship with Red Bull. Then, we get into a championship-challenging Russell against championship-challenging Hamilton."

"When they’ve actually got something to go for? I don’t know this for sure, but I would imagine if I was Hamilton and I wasn’t in for the championship - ‘I have won so many, I’m not going for the championship, if George beats me I don’t really care.'"

Kravitz added:

“That’s what I want to see. I want to see championship-challenging Russell against championship-challenging Hamilton. We’ve seen in the past that Hamilton takes a step up when he’s challenging for the championship.”

It will be fascinating to see a title battle between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the same car.

