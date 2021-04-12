Vowles compares Nico Rosberg to Lewis Hamilton 

Mercedes Chief Strategist James Vowles compared Nico Rosberg to Lewis Hamilton in their contrasting approach and performance. Speaking on Formula 1's Beyond the Grid podcast, Vowles reflected on how Lewis Hamilton had more natural talent than the German, who had to improve his skill set over the years.

Speaking about Rosberg’s performance against Hamilton, he said:

“Looking through the data, if you give Nico a thousand laps, he slowly iterates towards an incredible performance level. If you give Lewis two, he’s there, if that makes any sense.”

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg on the podium during the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Praising Rosberg’s approach, Vowles said:

“Where Nico was excellent was if you give him time in the car to see what his team-mate’s doing, he’s incredible what he achieves. That’s where he was good – he could continuously adapt and evolve if he had sufficient amounts of time under his belt.”

Reflecting on Rosberg’s positives, the 41-year-old said:

“That doesn’t mean he was poor in changeable conditions, just that’s where his true strength lay between the two.”

Nico Rosberg exhausted himself after fighting Lewis Hamilton for three years. Disappointing many in his team, Rosberg announced his retirement from the sport immediately after winning the 2016 World Drivers' Championship. The German has been criticized for not returning to defend his title.

Advertisement

Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates with his team after clinching his world championship at the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Vowles reflected on the day senior staff were told about Rosberg's retirement. He said:

“It was just a bizarre moment. Even now, it’s kind of quite hard to work out why he just decided to ask to be released from his contract because even if he wasn’t going to beat Lewis again, he was in a good car, he would be winning races, he would be part of a team that was doing something amazing. He’d obviously achieved what he wanted to, but it was a big, big shock.”

Lewis Hamilton on the podium after claiming his first win of 2021 at Bahrain Grand Prix. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

Lewis Hamilton never gives up: James Vowles

Speaking of the seven-time world champion, Vowles explained the Briton's relentless approach to attaining a goal. The Mercedes strategist said:

“He never gives up, ever. You don’t see his head drop in the race, he doesn’t think 'I’m 12th, I’m going to give up now.' He never gives up, ever. You don’t see his head drop in the race."

Praising Hamilton’s spirit and persistent determination, the 41-year-old said:

Advertisement

“That strength, when you’re on the back foot, is what allows you to push forward and fight your way through.There are so many races we’ve been privileged to have with him where he wasn’t the leading car out of the two... he’s not going to back off.”

HE always understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/ygQqP1cCcT — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2021

On Hamilton’s ability deliver, Vowles added:

“He may be frustrated and upset that you’ve made a mistake and put him into a difficult situation, but he delivers on it and that’s what he’s done in all the time we’ve been with him.”

Our very own ‘Brackley Boys’ feature in this week’s #F1BeyondTheGrid podcast! 🤩



Ron, Shov, Simon, and James share stories on 20 years of racing and the collective highs and lows that bond them together like brothers. 🤜🤛



▶️ https://t.co/a88zqMAD6F pic.twitter.com/GfVWcB4gLF — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 7, 2021

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are targeting their eighth championship this year. The Briton's approach and abilities will be highlighted further because Red Bull are now on equal ground with Mercedes. Winning six out of seven drivers’ championships with the Silver Arrows and 75 Grands Prix, Hamilton’s success story with Mercedes is shaping into a saga that will be remembered for years to come.

Also read: 5 key storylines before the Imola Grand Prix