Wait continues for Logan Sargeant as Williams analyzes 'full season of data' before extending his contract

Williams F1 Team Principal James Vowles has claimed that the team is analyzing the "full season of data" before deciding to extend Logan Sargeant's contract for the 2024 season.

The American driver had an underwhelming debut season with the Grove-based outfit, filled with incidents and crashes with few glimpses of improvement in performance. The season highlight for him came at one of his three home races in the USA at Austin, where he scored his sole point of the season.

In a recent interview, via Motorsport.com, the Williams team boss said that they would announce their decision regarding Sargeant's future:

"Shortly [when a decision would be made on Sargeant's contract]. Within weeks of where we are now. Fundamentally, I wanted to make sure I saw the end of the season and assess all the options. I'm someone that was very clear from the beginning.

"I just want to check through a full season of data one more time and look at the progress, look at mistakes, look the outliers, look for growth and just make sure we're on the right track,"

Logan Sargeant gives his take on his future with Williams F1 team

The American driver recently stated that his performance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he qualified P6, suggested that he was improving every race. However, he was hesitant to comment about his future with Williams heading into 2024.

Speaking with F1.com, Logan Sargeant said:

"Honestly I don’t know but I think, for me, it’s just a case of taking it race by race. I feel like, from a driving point of view, everything’s been getting much, much better in the past however many rounds. I’m just trying to do my job the best I can and I think, with how it’s been going recently, I don’t see any issues,"

The 22-year-old also spoke about the learnings from his debut season with Williams In F1 in 2023, adding:

“The biggest thing for me is appreciating the level of effort that needs to go into it to be able to perform at such a level every single day. It’s about constantly trying to be able to perform at that level, day in and day out, and I think that’s been the biggest thing.”

It will be interesting to see if Williams will truly drop the American for the 2024 season as he is a part of their own Driver Academy and could be crucial for them in getting sponsorships from the USA.