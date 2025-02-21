F1 fans gave their opinions on Lewis Hamilton being full of praise for his Ferrari team members ahead of the 2025 season. The British driver completed his long-awaited move to the Italian team on January 20 and completed his first run in the red car a couple of days later.

The 40-year-old left Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season to call curtains on an iconic partnership between him and the German team that lasted 12 years. Over the past month, the Brit has completed a couple of days of TPC with the Italian team, running in the 2023 challenger.

In his most recent interview with Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton was full of praise for his new Ferrari team members and believed that the Maranello-based outfit was going to be a championship contender in the 2025 season.

"It's going to be close up the top. But I've got a great teammate. The energy that I'm receiving from the team, there's magic here. It's going to still take a lot of hard work and grafting from absolutely everyone, Hamilton said.

"And everyone's putting that in already to achieve it. But it's also about belief. Everyone here dreams of winning with Ferrari, every single person in this team" he added.

On the comments sections of the broadcaster's Instagram post, F1 fans gave their reactions to Lewis Hamilton's comments, with one saying:

"Wait till you meet the pit crew."

Another fan said:

"Bahahaha! Imagine someone thinking he’ll win at Ferrari."

One fan commented:

"The hype better be real."

One fan took a dig at Ferrari's strategic department, stating:

"The strategy department won’t allow that."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I will laugh when he DNFs."

"We can only hope that the car will match his talents. Oh! The pit crew and strategy."

Compilation of fans' comments on Lewis Hamilton...Credits-Instagram

Lewis Hamilton joined the Scuderia in his bid to win an elusive eighth world championship in his next two years with the team.

Lewis Hamilton chimes in on Ferrari's chances of winning the title in 2025

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he believed that Ferrari had "every ingredient" to win the championship in the upcoming season.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the seven-time F1 world champion reflected on the Italian team's chances and said:

"I worked with two world championship-winning teams before. I know what a winning team looks and feels like. The passion here is like nothing you've ever seen. They've got absolutely every ingredient they need to win a world championship.

"It's just about putting all the pieces together. We've got a great leader in Fred, in John, in Benedetto. Everyone just has a really calm and good approach."

Hamilton has signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari that will see him raise for them until the end of the 2026 season with an option to extend for a further year alongside his new teammate Charles Leclerc.

