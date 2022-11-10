Want to win a place on Sebastian Vettel's final F1 race helmet? Here's how you can do it

Sebastian Vettel has launched a campaign for his fans to win a place on his helmet for the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. The four-time world champion is slated to retire at the end of the season and the Abu Dhabi GP will be his final F1 race.

The German driver has launched a competition called My Final Lap in which fans can bid for a place on his commemorative race helmet. Bids can be submitted online and can be made for individual spaces on the helmet.

At the time of writing this article, bids have reached up to €70,000. The competition that is hosted on www.finallap.de shows that there are still multiple spaces left with a minimum bid value of €85. Money collected through this initiative will be donated to a charity of Sebastian Vettel's choice.

Sebastian Vettel will be remembered for his actions on and off the track

Sebastian Vettel will retire as a legend of the sport who dominated in his Red Bull during the start of the previous decade. The German won four consecutive world championships from 2010 to 2013 and gave Red Bull their first constructors championship.

Vettel shocked the world in 2015 when he switched to rival Scuderia Ferrari. The Maranello-based team was no match for Mercedes for the next few years and Vettel was left playing second fiddle to the Silver Arrows. Ferrari built a competitive car in 2017 and 2018 but Vettel always ran into some problems and finished second in the championship on both occasions.

After two more disappointing seasons at Ferrari, Vettel was replaced by Carlos Sainz in 2021 and moved to Aston Martin. The switch to the Silverstone-based team was unsuccessful, with Vettel finishing 12th in the championship in 2021.

Only 2 races left with Sebastian Vettel on the grid.



There was talk of a Red Bull return for the four-time world champion, who last won the championship with the outfit in 2013. Christian Horner said there were "exploratory talks" between the two parties. However, it never came to be and Vettel ended up joining Aston Martin for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Vettel is also having a subpar season this year, failing to reach Q3 in most qualifying sessions and finishing in the points in only nine out of 20 races so far.

Nonetheless, the German will be fondly remembered for his behavior on the tracks as well as off it. Sebastian Vettel advocated for better mental health support for F1 drivers and led by example by opening up about his own issues.

The sport will forever remember him and his legacy as one of the greatest Germans to ever line up for lights out.

