“WASHED”: Fans react as Lewis Hamilton faces major disappointment in Belgian GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton’s underwhelming outing during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend has triggered a barrage of reactions from fans. The 40-year-old has endured a forgettable run so far through the Spa-Francorchamps race weekend, which has seen several fans take to social media to air their thoughts.The seven-time world champion, who entered the Belgian Grand Prix off the back of consecutive impressive outings at the Austrian and British Grands Prix, failed to maintain his strong form at the undulating race circuit. The Scuderia Ferrari driver suffered a Q1 elimination during the Sprint qualifying session after a downshift caused him to spin and could only claw up three places during the Sprint race to finish 15th.Lewis Hamilton was hopeful for an improved showing during qualifying for the main race. However, a track limits infringement at Eau Rouge meant he once again failed to progress past the first round of qualifying. While some fans expressed disappointment with the former Mercedes driver, others were ruthless in their assessment.A fan who appeared to show no sympathy for Hamilton simply wrote:“Washed.”Another fan added a sarcastic jab:“Two times out in Q1, in the same weekend. Still breaking records, lmao 😎”One fan who wasn’t impressed with Hamilton’s underwhelming display added:“Most overrated, overpaid midfield driver. He own Mercedes a lot for the rocket ship years.”A fourth fan also commented bluntly:“Bro is washed washed.”Another fan joked:“Hamilton out here testing track limits like it’s DLC content.”Lewis Hamilton is currently on the longest run without a podium finish in his Formula 1 career. With his Belgian Grand Prix weekend unravelling, the unwelcome streak looks likely to continue, much to the frustration of those who have watched him dominate the sport.Lewis Hamilton apologizes to his team after an underwhelming qualifying sessionLewis Hamilton has apologized to his team following his underwhelming qualifying session during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. The 40-year-old labelled his performance throughout the weekend so far as unacceptable.The Scuderia Ferrari driver, who has endured a torrid 2025 campaign so far, could only manage a 16th-place start for the Spa-Francorchamps race. Hamilton’s underwhelming qualifying came on the back of a forgettable Sprint qualifying race, where he finished 18th. Sharing his thoughts following the conclusion of the session via Sky Sports F1, he stated:&quot;All the testing, you know, the filming day that we did, and all the preparation, and then you come here and you don't even make it through Q1, which is unacceptable. I'm really sorry.&quot;While Lewis Hamilton struggled throughout the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, his teammate Charles Leclerc largely enjoyed a positive qualifying session. The Monegasque driver qualified in P3 for the race, following a fourth-place start in the Sprint race.