“WASHED”: Fans react as Lewis Hamilton faces major disappointment in Belgian GP qualifying

By Samson Ero
Published Jul 26, 2025 19:31 GMT
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton’s underwhelming outing during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend has triggered a barrage of reactions from fans. The 40-year-old has endured a forgettable run so far through the Spa-Francorchamps race weekend, which has seen several fans take to social media to air their thoughts.

Ad

The seven-time world champion, who entered the Belgian Grand Prix off the back of consecutive impressive outings at the Austrian and British Grands Prix, failed to maintain his strong form at the undulating race circuit. The Scuderia Ferrari driver suffered a Q1 elimination during the Sprint qualifying session after a downshift caused him to spin and could only claw up three places during the Sprint race to finish 15th.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lewis Hamilton was hopeful for an improved showing during qualifying for the main race. However, a track limits infringement at Eau Rouge meant he once again failed to progress past the first round of qualifying. While some fans expressed disappointment with the former Mercedes driver, others were ruthless in their assessment.

A fan who appeared to show no sympathy for Hamilton simply wrote:

“Washed.”
Ad

Another fan added a sarcastic jab:

“Two times out in Q1, in the same weekend. Still breaking records, lmao 😎”

One fan who wasn’t impressed with Hamilton’s underwhelming display added:

“Most overrated, overpaid midfield driver. He own Mercedes a lot for the rocket ship years.”

A fourth fan also commented bluntly:

“Bro is washed washed.”

Another fan joked:

“Hamilton out here testing track limits like it’s DLC content.”
Ad
Ad

Lewis Hamilton is currently on the longest run without a podium finish in his Formula 1 career. With his Belgian Grand Prix weekend unravelling, the unwelcome streak looks likely to continue, much to the frustration of those who have watched him dominate the sport.

Lewis Hamilton apologizes to his team after an underwhelming qualifying session

Lewis Hamilton has apologized to his team following his underwhelming qualifying session during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. The 40-year-old labelled his performance throughout the weekend so far as unacceptable.

Ad

The Scuderia Ferrari driver, who has endured a torrid 2025 campaign so far, could only manage a 16th-place start for the Spa-Francorchamps race. Hamilton’s underwhelming qualifying came on the back of a forgettable Sprint qualifying race, where he finished 18th. Sharing his thoughts following the conclusion of the session via Sky Sports F1, he stated:

"All the testing, you know, the filming day that we did, and all the preparation, and then you come here and you don't even make it through Q1, which is unacceptable. I'm really sorry."

While Lewis Hamilton struggled throughout the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, his teammate Charles Leclerc largely enjoyed a positive qualifying session. The Monegasque driver qualified in P3 for the race, following a fourth-place start in the Sprint race.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications