"Wasn't Norris fault bro": Fans react to Max Verstappen rejecting any talks with Lando Norris to discuss the F1 Singapore GP qualifying incident

Fans reacted to Max Verstappen's statement regarding Lando Norris not clearing the way for his final run during the Singapore GP qualifying session. He claimed that he wouldn't discuss it with Norris.

The Singapore GP qualifying session turned dramatic as both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris missed out on pole position. With the former in P3 and the latter in P5, the duo also missed the opportunity for a front-row start. Meanwhile, George Russell took pole position.

Verstappen was setting quite competitive laptimes, and as he approached the final corner on his hotlap, he was greeted by Norris, who was yet to dive into the pits. The incident turned quite controversial as many claimed that the McLaren driver downshifted on purpose to mess with Verstappen's lap.

Max Verstappen also felt the same, as he was asked by the media if he would speak to Lando Norris regarding the incident. He said:

"No. I think it's quite clear that something that is not nice. I think in general, we are quite good at that. We try to stay out the way, sometimes its complicated, but in this case.. Could've been avoided."

Fans, however, were left unamused by his statement as they felt that Norris had nowhere to go and it wasn't his fault.

f1addict @hamiltonfc447 @verstappenews Wasn't Norris fault bro

カナタ・リヴィントン @samspeed994 @verstappenews There is literally nothing bad that Norris did here

F1 Truth @TruthF111 @verstappenews ‘Yield or crash’ goat talking about being nice on track Funny thing is lando had nothing to do with it Just another sore loser

At the same time, some suggested that Lando Norris should steer clear of Max Verstappen and stay away from him.

Stuart C @sc1874 @verstappenews Lando needs to cut ties from this abusive idiot.

Looten Plunder @Looten_P_ @verstappenews WTF is lando supposed to do?? teleport to the shadow realm??

𝒯𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒶 ⨾༊󠀺 @hughslizzz @verstappenews what a manchild! quick to blame someone when he makes a mistake. not surprised.

Max Verstappen feels he would've been closer to pole position if not for the McLaren on the final corner

Modern F1 cars are incredibly sensitive to air and a large part of their performance is based on the aerodynamics and how the air around the car reacts with the wings and floor. Hence, a driver competing in clear air is usually more competitive than the rival stuck behind them.

This is one of the major reasons other drivers are supposed to move out of the way during qualifying sessions when a car on a hotlap approaches them. Max Verstappen claimed that Lando Norris failed to do so, mentioning that it will be "remembered."

"That's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front. That's noted, it will be remembered as well," Verstappen said after the session.

He further mentioned that he would have been closer to pole position if the track had been clear.

"Not Oscar. So that was a bit of a shame, otherwise I think it could have been close for pole," he added.

"It's always very exciting here in qualifying. Of course I'm disappointed to not be first, but for us this weekend so far has been really good. The car has been very competitive, so for us to be second again is very good."

Max Verstappen is set to start the race from P2 on the front row alongside George Russell, who clinched pole position. With both McLaren drivers starting behind, the Dutchman would have an advantage on shrinking the championship gap at the top.

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More