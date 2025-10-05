"Wasn't Norris fault bro": Fans react to Max Verstappen rejecting any talks with Lando Norris to discuss the F1 Singapore GP qualifying incident

Fans reacted to Max Verstappen's statement regarding Lando Norris not clearing the way for his final run during the Singapore GP qualifying session. He claimed that he wouldn't discuss it with Norris.
The Singapore GP qualifying session turned dramatic as both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris missed out on pole position. With the former in P3 and the latter in P5, the duo also missed the opportunity for a front-row start. Meanwhile, George Russell took pole position.
Verstappen was setting quite competitive laptimes, and as he approached the final corner on his hotlap, he was greeted by Norris, who was yet to dive into the pits. The incident turned quite controversial as many claimed that the McLaren driver downshifted on purpose to mess with Verstappen's lap.
Max Verstappen also felt the same, as he was asked by the media if he would speak to Lando Norris regarding the incident. He said:
"No. I think it's quite clear that something that is not nice. I think in general, we are quite good at that. We try to stay out the way, sometimes its complicated, but in this case.. Could've been avoided."
Fans, however, were left unamused by his statement as they felt that Norris had nowhere to go and it wasn't his fault.
At the same time, some suggested that Lando Norris should steer clear of Max Verstappen and stay away from him.
Max Verstappen feels he would've been closer to pole position if not for the McLaren on the final corner
Modern F1 cars are incredibly sensitive to air and a large part of their performance is based on the aerodynamics and how the air around the car reacts with the wings and floor. Hence, a driver competing in clear air is usually more competitive than the rival stuck behind them.
This is one of the major reasons other drivers are supposed to move out of the way during qualifying sessions when a car on a hotlap approaches them. Max Verstappen claimed that Lando Norris failed to do so, mentioning that it will be "remembered."
"That's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front. That's noted, it will be remembered as well," Verstappen said after the session.
He further mentioned that he would have been closer to pole position if the track had been clear.
"Not Oscar. So that was a bit of a shame, otherwise I think it could have been close for pole," he added.
"It's always very exciting here in qualifying. Of course I'm disappointed to not be first, but for us this weekend so far has been really good. The car has been very competitive, so for us to be second again is very good."
Max Verstappen is set to start the race from P2 on the front row alongside George Russell, who clinched pole position. With both McLaren drivers starting behind, the Dutchman would have an advantage on shrinking the championship gap at the top.