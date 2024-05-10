WATCH: Young teary-eyed Lando Norris fan congratulates him on his first win in Miami

A young Lando Norris fan was seen welling up over the Brit's first F1 win at the 2024 Miami GP. The 24-year-old made his Formula 1 debut in 2019 and had 15 podium finishes before his first race victory.

In the Miami GP, Norris was having a mediocre race weekend, especially during the sprint. He qualified P5 for the Grand Prix but lost one position to Oscar Piastri at the start. However, he drove a long first stint while other drivers pitted, resulting in him taking the lead in the race.

Soon after that, he managed to get a free pit stop under the safety car period. This gave him the edge over defending world champion Max Verstappen in the race. Eventually, Lando Norris took the chequered flag by quite some margin.

Recently, the official X account of F1 posted a clip of Milo, a massive Norris fan, who was crying after seeing his favorite driver win his first F1 race. He congratulated the McLaren driver for the victory and said that he was very happy for him.

Back in October 2023, Milo's parents took him to the Mexican GP for his birthday. The youngster got to explore the paddock and was also invited to McLaren's garage where he met Lando Norris for the first time.

Lando Norris elated after his long-awaited first F1 race win at Miami

Lando Norris was delighted after clinching his first F1 race win at the Miami GP. Speaking to F1TV right after the race, Norris stated how he has been waiting for a race win for ages. He thanked his entire team and talked about how tough the race was. This was the Briton's 16th podium appearance of his career.

“About time! What a race. It’s been a long time coming, but finally, I’ve managed to do it. I’m so happy for my whole team, I finally delivered for them. A long day, tough race, but finally on top so I’m over the moon,” Norris said.

After winning the Miami GP, Norris jumped to fourth place in the drivers' championship, which he shares with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz with 83 points, 53 behind top-ranked Max Verstappen. Apart from his victory in Miami, the 24-year-old has had another two podium finishes so far in 2024. He finished second at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai while ending third at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.