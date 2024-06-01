Watch: Adrian Newey smiles as a fan asks him to go to Ferrari

Red Bull Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey was seen smiling after he signed a Ferrari banner during the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend. The aero wizard announced his departure from the Austrian team ahead of the Miami GP last month and ended his 19-year-long tenure with them.

Under his technical expertise, Red Bull won eight Drivers' Championships and seven Constructors' Championships since he joined in 2006. His exit from the team comes on the back of reports of an internal power struggle since the beginning of the season that has caused some disharmony.

After Newey announced his departure, many F1 teams rushed to sign the 65-year-old, including the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin. However, there have been many reports linking him to a move to the Italian team to complete the dream team of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Adrian Newey for the 2025 season.

But neither party has confirmed the rumors or a potential deal so far. F1 fans are desperate to see Newey design a championship-winning car for the most successful team in the sport's history next year.

During the Monaco GP, Newey wasn't shy to sign a Ferrari banner and gave a smile when the fans asked him to join the Italian team:

Speaking with Sky Sports, Adrian Newey expressed his gratitude when Lewis Hamilton expressed that he would love to work with the iconic designer in Ferrari next year.

"There comes a point where I just felt, as Forrest Gump said, 'I'm feeling a little bit tired'. It's very kind of Lewis to say that. I'm very flattered. At the moment, it's just take a bit of a break and see what happens next."

F1 pundit gives his take on Adrian Newey's future in F1

F1 pundit Martin Brundle stated that he believes that Adrian Newey will be on the 2025 grid as he might get bored away from the sport and might have a role to play in the new engine regulations in 2026.

While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Brundle said (via F1.com):

"I think he will. He’s a competitive animal. I think he’ll get a little bit bored. The 2026 regulations have got Adrian written all over them. That’s not to downplay all the other people, like [Red Bull Technical Director] Pierre Wache, and there are a lot of very clever people there."

"It’s wrong to say one person can make the difference, but I’ll guarantee that along the way Adrian just tipped a couple of things and came up with some ideas that made the difference," he added.

Newey's tenure with the Red Bull F1 team ends in early 2025 after he completes the work of the RB17 supercar.