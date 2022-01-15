Watch: Alex Albon's training routine has fans on social media confused

Alex Albon was filmed performing some strange moves whilst training for the 2022 F1 season. Fans are unsure as to what exactly the now Williams driver was doing in the video. Watch the video below:

Alex Albon has begun training for his highly-anticipated return to the sport, albeit with 'alternate' training moves. The Thai-British driver has been off the grid for more than a year after a stint with Red Bull. Since then the driver has performed as a test driver for the Milton Keynes-based team and has actively helped develop their car over the last year.

Albon made his debut with what was Toro Rosso, Red Bull's sister team, in 2019. He was promoted to the senior squad after just 12 races with Pierre Gasly moving the other way. Team advisor Dr. Helmut Marko allegedly gave the young driver the time he needed to adjust to the mother team. Unfortunately, Albon could not match the sheer pace of then-teammate Max Verstappen and was replaced by Sergio Perez at the end of 2020.

Christian Horner praised Alex Albon in 2021

Despite not being a driver for Red Bull, Alex Albon has been an "unsung hero" for the Austrian team in their battle against Mercedes in 2021. Christian Horner was quick to praise the young Thai-British driver, saying:

“Alex is an absolutely an unsung hero of this season, the hours that he’s put in, behind the scenes, in the dark simulator room, in the bowels of the factory late on a Friday evening, supporting the race drivers, assisting them, he’s done an unbelievable job.”

The former Red Bull driver also acted as a mentor and coach to rookie Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese driver showed signs on improvement towards the end, despite having an underwhelming debut season. Speaking about Albon's relationship with Tsunoda, Horner said:

“He’s also acted as a driver coach in the second half of the season to Yuki [Tsunoda], who’s made real progress, and we’ll be sad to see Alex go but we’re delighted he’s got a seat in Formula 1 next year and we’ll be rooting for him next season.”

Albon is all set to star alongside Nicholas Latifi at Williams in the 2022 season, with many fans hoping the young driver performs to the best of his capabilities.

