Watch: Alternate fan angle of infamous Suzuka incident between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost

An alternate angle of the infamous 1989 Suzuka incident between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna has surfaced on Twitter. The incident saw Prost turn his McLaren into Senna, while the latter attempted a move down the inside at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Watch the clip below, which clearly shows Prost turning into his Brazilian teammate:

It's quite interesting, I have never seen this collision from this perspective before.

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were at the top of their game that year, battling hard for the win at McLaren. In a situation similar to the 2021 season battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, Prost could afford to have a non-point finish in the race, unlike Senna, who needed to beat his rival.

Prost got off to a fantastic start in P2 despite losing out to the Brazilian by more than 1.7s in qualifying the previous day. The Frenchman held the lead for most of the race, having prepared for a full-tank stint. Senna, on the other hand, gained time massively to Prost after pitting for fresh tires. On lap 47 of the Grand Prix, the Brazilian had a clear run down the inside of the Frenchman heading into the final chicane.

Prost closed the door on Senna and both cars came to a slow halt. The Frenchman suffered mechanical issues but reigning world champion Senna managed to get going once again due to help from the marshals.

Ayrton Senna won the race before the FIA ruled that he would be stripped off his win for allegedly cutting the chicane after his marshal-assisted restart. McLaren protested the decision, but the Brazilian was slapped with a six-month race ban and a hefty fine.

Lewis Hamilton paid special tribute to Ayrton Senna at 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton My greatest inspiration. It was the way he raced, his passion for life and for the sport. But more than anything it was the way he faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him. May Aryton Senna’s legacy live on forever, especially vibrant this weekend My greatest inspiration. It was the way he raced, his passion for life and for the sport. But more than anything it was the way he faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him. May Aryton Senna’s legacy live on forever, especially vibrant this weekend https://t.co/SmA4QQpOul

Lewis Hamilton unveiled a special tribute helmet at the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix for his childhood idol and F1 racing superstar Ayrton Senna. The Briton honored the Brazilian at his home track at Interlagos. The helmet in question had all colors of the Brazilian flag, in order to show respect to the incredible driver who has captivated the seven-time world champion since his youth. Hamilton unveiled the helmet with a special social media tribute saying:

“My greatest inspiration. It was the way he raced, his passion for life and for the sport. But more than anything it was the way he faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him. May Ayrton Senna’s legacy live on forever, especially vibrant this weekend.”

Hamilton won in Brazil despite starting in 10th position due to a penalty brought on by an engine upgrade. The Briton has long surpassed Senna's statistical figures and now joins him on the list of all-time greats.

