  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Watch: An emotional Lewis Hamilton thanks the people for the love that he's received for the last few days after his dog Roscoe's death

Watch: An emotional Lewis Hamilton thanks the people for the love that he's received for the last few days after his dog Roscoe's death

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 03, 2025 12:31 GMT
Image credits: L: Getty, Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe; R: Instagram/@Lewishamilton
Image credits: L: Getty, Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe; R: Instagram/@Lewishamilton

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton lost his pet dog Roscoe just a few days before the Singapore Grand Prix. As the seven-time F1 champion arrived for the race weekend in Singapore, he spoke with the media and thanked the people for the love & support received in the last few days following Roscoe's death.

Ad

Roscoe was a bulldog who had been Lewis Hamilton’s companion for over a decade. The 12-year-old pet was diagnosed with pneumonia in April this year and required medical treatment. In a post uploaded by Hamilton on September 26, he detailed how his dog had caught pneumonia again.

The post revealed how Roscoe was sedated for some tests and that his heartbeat stopped. While doctors were able to get the heartbeat back, the bulldog was sent into a coma. Lewis Hamilton's dog spent four days on life support, with doctors making attempts to get him out of the coma.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, on September 28, Hamilton made the tough decision of letting Roscoe go as his companion passed away in the Ferrari star’s arms. The Briton uploaded a post about the same, the very next day, with people from all around the world commenting messages of support and empathy.

As Lewis Hamilton arrived in the Singapore GP paddock, he detailed the problems around the world, suggesting it was a relatively dark place, but hailed people for showing empathy & love following Roscoe's death.

Ad
“Everyone in the world is experiencing stuff like this. In a time in the world that is relatively dark, outside of this paddock. You know, there's a lot of negativity,” said Hamilton
“But through this little experience, seeing that there's a lot of empathy. There are people that are empathetic out there. There's a lot of love, a lot of caring people out there in the world. It gives me a lot of hope for mankind, if I'm really honest. To see that experience in that weekend, that's what Roscoe has taught me,” added the seven time F1 champion.
Ad
Ad

The Briton missed the Ferrari test in Mugello following Roscoe's diagnosis and was replaced by Zhou Guanyu.

James Vowles, George Russell, and other motorsport entities react to Lewis Hamilton's post about Roscoe's death

Lewis Hamilton uploaded a carousel of four images on September 29 of himself and Roscoe. The last image of the post was Hamilton holding Roscoe's paw in his hand. The caption revealed how the Briton had to make the difficult decision of saying goodbye to his companion.

Ad

Multiple people from the world of motorsports took to the comments section. Former Mercedes engineer James Vowles and Mercedes driver George Russell were amongst them.

“My deepest condolences Lewis. Thinking of you both,” wrote Vowles
“I'm so sorry for your loss mate,” commented Russell
“Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe brought so much joy to those who met him and he'll always be a part of our family,” commented Mercedes' F1 team's official account
Ad
Image credits: Instagram/@lewishamilton
Image credits: Instagram/@lewishamilton

IndyCar stars Marco Andretti and Danica Patrick also commented and supported the seven-time F1 champion in this difficult time.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications