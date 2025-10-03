Watch: An emotional Lewis Hamilton thanks the people for the love that he's received for the last few days after his dog Roscoe's death

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton lost his pet dog Roscoe just a few days before the Singapore Grand Prix. As the seven-time F1 champion arrived for the race weekend in Singapore, he spoke with the media and thanked the people for the love &amp; support received in the last few days following Roscoe's death.Roscoe was a bulldog who had been Lewis Hamilton’s companion for over a decade. The 12-year-old pet was diagnosed with pneumonia in April this year and required medical treatment. In a post uploaded by Hamilton on September 26, he detailed how his dog had caught pneumonia again.The post revealed how Roscoe was sedated for some tests and that his heartbeat stopped. While doctors were able to get the heartbeat back, the bulldog was sent into a coma. Lewis Hamilton's dog spent four days on life support, with doctors making attempts to get him out of the coma.However, on September 28, Hamilton made the tough decision of letting Roscoe go as his companion passed away in the Ferrari star’s arms. The Briton uploaded a post about the same, the very next day, with people from all around the world commenting messages of support and empathy.As Lewis Hamilton arrived in the Singapore GP paddock, he detailed the problems around the world, suggesting it was a relatively dark place, but hailed people for showing empathy &amp; love following Roscoe's death.“Everyone in the world is experiencing stuff like this. In a time in the world that is relatively dark, outside of this paddock. You know, there's a lot of negativity,” said Hamilton“But through this little experience, seeing that there's a lot of empathy. There are people that are empathetic out there. There's a lot of love, a lot of caring people out there in the world. It gives me a lot of hope for mankind, if I'm really honest. To see that experience in that weekend, that's what Roscoe has taught me,” added the seven time F1 champion.The Briton missed the Ferrari test in Mugello following Roscoe's diagnosis and was replaced by Zhou Guanyu.James Vowles, George Russell, and other motorsport entities react to Lewis Hamilton's post about Roscoe's death Lewis Hamilton uploaded a carousel of four images on September 29 of himself and Roscoe. The last image of the post was Hamilton holding Roscoe's paw in his hand. The caption revealed how the Briton had to make the difficult decision of saying goodbye to his companion.Multiple people from the world of motorsports took to the comments section. Former Mercedes engineer James Vowles and Mercedes driver George Russell were amongst them.“My deepest condolences Lewis. Thinking of you both,” wrote Vowles“I'm so sorry for your loss mate,” commented Russell“Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe brought so much joy to those who met him and he'll always be a part of our family,” commented Mercedes' F1 team's official accountImage credits: Instagram/@lewishamiltonIndyCar stars Marco Andretti and Danica Patrick also commented and supported the seven-time F1 champion in this difficult time.