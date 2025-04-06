Watch: An unwell Jack Doohan being helped out of his car by Esteban Ocon after the F1 Japanese GP

Alpine driver Jack Doohan appeared unwell after the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. He initially asked for help from a mechanic to pull him out of the car before Esteban Ocon noticed his struggle and gave him a hand too.

Doohan, Alpine's new driver for the season, had a troublesome race at the recently concluded Japanese GP. He faced a Q1 exit during the qualifying session held on Saturday and was unable to recover much during the main race on Sunday either.

He crossed the checkered flag at P15 and went home without any points scored. However, according to a clip being circulated on social media, Doohan was unwell during the race.

As cars lined up in the pitlane after the race, Doohan couldn't get out of his car on his own. He approached a mechanic for help. Moreover, Haas driver Esteban Ocon noticed Doohan's health trouble and gave him a hand. He pulled him out of the car and walked him safely to the team garage.

Interestingly, Ocon is the driver Jack Doohan replaced at Alpine this season. Moreover, earlier in the weekend in Japan, the Alpine driver had a terrible crash in FP2. He apparently left his DRS flap open at turn 1 and lost control, resulting in a quick shunt into the barriers. The crash's impact left his car in pieces, but he fortunately survived without any injuries or concussion.

The 2025 season hasn't started well for Doohan. He earlier crashed in Australia and finished P13 in China. Moreover, rumors around his Alpine seat have gained steam as well. Alpine is reportedly planning to replace Doohan with reserve driver Franco Colapinto if the former fails to match the team's expectations in the first half of the season.

Jack Doohan reacts to Japanese GP crash

Jack Doohan at F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

Alpine driver Jack Doohan had an unfortunate crash in FP2 of the Japanese Grand Prix. He lost control at turn 1 and hit the barriers at a speed of 300 kph. Despite the heavy impact, Doohan was lucky enough to escape injuries.

Meanwhile, Doohan's crash was related to a misjudgment in the simulator. Apparently, the Australian driver tested a trick in the simulator through which he could pass turn 1 at high speed with DRS flaps open. However, that theory didn't work on the real track, resulting in a big crash.

Jack Doohan broke his silence on the incident and said:

"First of all, I am okay after the incident. It was a heavy one, something that caught me by surprise, and I will learn from it."

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes confirmed the DRS misjudgment and said:

“We are all relieved to see Jack walk away from his incident in Free Practice 2 and glad to see he is okay after his precautionary checks. It was a misjudgment of not closing the DRS into Turn 1."

Doohan has so far scored zero points in three races in Australia, China and Japan, respectively.

