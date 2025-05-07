WATCH: Anne Hathaway blushes after confessing she was ‘looking forward’ to meeting Lewis Hamilton at Met Gala

Lewis Hamilton is often associated with star power, and that reputation seemed to shine through at the recent Met Gala, judging by Anne Hathaway’s reaction. The Hollywood star had an adorable fangirl moment when she admitted she was looking forward to seeing the Formula 1 driver.

Ad

The multi-award-winning actress, known for her elegance and charm, was walking down the red carpet when she was asked who she was most looking forward to seeing. With a smile on her face, as seen in a video shared to X (formerly Twitter) by user @fiagirly, the 42-year-old stated:

“I am looking forward to seeing Lewis Hamilton,” she said, giggling and blushing noticeably.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The brief clip also shows Hathaway trying to maintain her poise as she shyly covers her face and lets out a laugh. Whether the Devil Wears Prada actress got to meet the seven-time Formula 1 champion during the event remains unclear.

Hamilton, for his part, is no stranger to the Met Gala. The Scuderia Ferrari driver has been a mainstay at the event since his inaugural appearance at the 2015 edition. During the 2021 edition of the Gala, Hamilton attended the star-studded event with a group of Black designers, using the platform to spotlight their talents.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton speaks about his outfit at the MET Gala

Lewis Hamilton during the 2025 Met Gala, Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts about his outfit at the recently organised Met Gala. The former Mercedes driver, who co-chaired the event, sported a Wales Bonner outfit, creating an all-cream look alongside a tuxedo and bowtie designed by Eric McNeal.

Ad

Sharing his thoughts on his look at the event, the 40-year-old, who had endured a torrid Miami Grand Prix just 24 hours earlier, detailed how he intended to pay homage to Africa with his outfit. Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, he stated:

“The shells represent currency, ivory represents purity. We really wanted to pay homage to the culture, particularly from Africa. The suit is so fly, I love this. I really, really like this,” he said.

Ad

Ad

Lewis Hamilton’s outfit at the gala was inspired by the dress code “Super Fine Tailoring Black Style” theme, and he made sure to turn heads with his look. He added a brooch and a lapel pin, along with multiple pairs of earrings to match his attire, as he co-chaired the event alongside Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, and A$AP Rocky.

Shifting focus to the racing track, the Ferrari driver will hope to get his 2025 season back on track. So far, Hamilton has endured a difficult start to life at the Maranello-based outfit. His best result in a Grand Prix weekend remains the fifth place he achieved at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More