Watch: Another interview surfaces of Nelson Piquet using racist slur against Lewis Hamilton

The Lewis Hamilton racism saga is set to intensify even further as another interview with Nelson Piquet has emerged where the 3-time Brazilian champion used racist slurs against the Mercedes driver.

In an interview excerpt from November 2021, Piquet was questioned on his thoughts about the 1982 F1 world champion Keke Rosberg. The Brazilian former F1 driver went on to say that Rosberg was 's**t'. When talking about his son Nico Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the title in 2016, Piquet referenced the latter as a 'n****' in a sentence that could be construed as homophobic as well.

To quote Piquet in the interview, he said:

“Keke? Was s**t. Zero value. His son won a championship (Nico Rosberg against Lewis Hamilton in 2016). I think the n**** was giving more his a** at the time. He was kinda bad.”

This new evidence somewhat justifies the action taken by F1 to ban Nelson Piquet from the paddock and by the British Racing Drivers' Club to suspend his honorary membership.

The comments also led to further outrage on social media, with users justifying the action taken by the sport against the 69-year-old.

Lewis Hamilton urges F1 not to give a platform to these old voices

At the 2022 F1 British GP drivers' press conference, Lewis Hamilton asked F1 not to give these old voices a platform anymore as they do not represent the direction the sport intends to take.

The Briton said:

“I don’t know why we are continuing to give these older voices a platform because they’re speaking upon our sport and we’re looking to go somewhere completely different. And it’s not representative, I think, of who we are as a sport now and where we’re planning to go.”

“These old voices are, you know, whether subconsciously or consciously, do not agree that people like me, for example, should be in a sport like this, do not agree women should be here.”

Looking at the quotes that have been emerging in the last few days, the seven-time world champion might just have a point. Regardless, all this is surely a black mark on the sport that has been trying to project an image of inclusion in the last few years.

