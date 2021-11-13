Watch: Aston Martin video reveals use of DRS probes, raises questions about Lewis Hamilton’s rear wing debacle

In an attempt to explain what could have happened to Lewis Hamilton during the Brazil Grand Prix qualifying, an old garage video released by Aston Martin F1 has resurfaced on social media. The video shows a mechanic using a DRS probe and how it checks the legality of the wing.

V @VizorIts Lewis’ DRS investigation reminded me of this part in AM’s Insider video. Surely Mercedes have a DRS probe too? Then how could this have happened? Lewis’ DRS investigation reminded me of this part in AM’s Insider video. Surely Mercedes have a DRS probe too? Then how could this have happened? https://t.co/Re4b5lbd4t

As the Aston Martin F1 mechanic explains, a DRS probe is used to measure the flap opening, which should not be more than 85mm in accordance with FIA regulations.

The rear-wing assembly of the #44 W12 will be impounded overnight. UPDATE: The Stewards have adjourned the hearing relating to the investigation into the DRS of Car 44.No decision will be taken tonight, as the FIA await evidence that will not be available until the morning.The rear-wing assembly of the #44 W12 will be impounded overnight. https://t.co/j98d0mtm8x

Lewis Hamilton's car has been investigated for infringing technical regulations, after the DRS flap opened more than 85mm during the qualifying session, raising questions about the legality of his rear wing. The FIA have currently impounded its rear-wing element and are yet to arrive at a decision on the infringement.

Lewis Hamilton's title chances could be at risk

The Aston Martin video explanation raises serious questions about the legality of the wing, however Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas' car passed the test. Technical infringement could mean a harsh penalty for Lewis Hamilton, who trails his chief title rival Max Verstappen by 19 points. Having to start mid-pack or even at the tail end due to a possible penalty could have a serious impact on his chances of an eighth title.

The DRS wing does open at 350 kmph speeds, however, it cannot open beyond the allowed limit of 85mm. Lewis Hamilton's car, along with 11 other cars were thoroughly checked for rear-wing element infringements.

After a dominant streak in qualifying, the threat of a potential grid penalty for Lewis Hamilton looms large over the Mercedes garage as they gear up for free practice two and the sprint race ahead of Sunday's Brazil Grand Prix.

