Watch: Ayrton Senna’s insane lap around Monaco in a 1990s McLaren 

A video showing Ayrton Senna's legendary pace around Monaco has surfaced on Twitter. The clip shows the Brazilian's lightning-fast reflexes, going through all the iconic Monte Carlo corners whilst wrestling with his McLaren. Watch the clip below:

F1 drivers in the 1980s and 1990s had to really fight with their machines. The lack of electronic aids forced the drivers to get the best out of their cars manually. Amongst this special breed of drivers was Ayrton Senna, the Brazilian F1 legend who has cemented himself as the best of the best.

Monaco was particularly special for the world champion, as he often defeated the rest of the field by a significant margin despite the narrow tracks and lack of run-off area.

The 1990 Monaco Grand Prix was especially notable for the Brazilian, having beaten rival Alain Prost to pole position by nearly half a second. Senna managed to create a gap of 3.7s to Prost by lap two, a feat that is widely praised by the F1 fraternity even today.

By lap 66, Senna was a whopping 23 seconds clear of Jean Alesi, who was in second place. At this point, however, the Brazilian decided his pace was unnecessarily strong and decided to slow down to save his legendary Honda engine from excessive wear. Senna crossed the line a second ahead of Alesi, winning the event.

Lewis Hamilton paid special tribute to Ayrton Senna at 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton unveiled a special tribute helmet at the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix for his childhood idol and F1 racing superstar Senna. The Briton honored the Brazilian legend at his home track in Sao Paulo with a helmet featuring the colors of the Brazilian flag. Hamilton posted about Senna on his social media, saying:

“My greatest inspiration. It was the way he raced, his passion for life and for the sport. But more than anything it was the way he faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him. May Ayrton Senna’s legacy live on forever, especially vibrant this weekend.”

The Briton certainly supplemented his honoring of Senna by winning the race despite starting in 10th position due to a penalty brought on by an engine upgrade. Adding the cherry on top, Hamilton brought out a Brazilian flag on the podium, receiving heaps of applause from the sentimental Brazilian fans who missed their national hero.

