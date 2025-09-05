Watch: Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly's partners make fashion statement in the F1 Italian GP paddock

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, and Pierre Gasly's partners set a fashion statement at the Italian GP paddock. Rebecca Donaldson, Alexandra Saint Mleux, and Kika Gomes were spotted strolling down the paddock in Monza.The trio of drivers is often spotted at the top realm of racing alongside their partners at various race weekends. Mleux and Donaldson are more regular attenders of the race weekends as compared to Gomes, as Gasly's partner is rarely seen in the paddock.On September 5, the trio of fashion icons was spotted in the paddock. Gomes's outfit was black-and white themed as she paired a mini skirt with abstract swirls with a black sleeveless crewneck top. While Donaldson also wore a crewneck top and a skirt like the Portuguese model, her clothes incorporated more maroon tones. Saint Mleux, on the other hand, wore a black sleeveless dress with bright red floral highlights.They were spotted talking with each other as someone filmed them. Take a look:Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux have been together since 2023.Who has styled Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux at the Italian GP?Alexandra Saint Mleux (L) and Charles Leclerc (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix Of Miami - Source: GettyAlexandra Saint Mleux has often been the fashion highlight of the paddock throughout the 2025 F1 season. Moreover, her leopard-patterned outfit during the media day at the Italian GP weekend was styled by fashion stylist Le Bimbe as she revealed on her Instagram story:&quot;Styled by my favorite twinss @_lebimbe_&quot;Alexandra Saint Mleux's Instagram story on September 4 | Source: Instagram/@alexandrasaintmleuxMleux is slated to catch the eyes of the paddock in the remaining days of the Italian GP weekend, where she will be rooting for her boyfriend, Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque won the fabled race donning the Scuderia overalls last time around, his second victory around the temple of speed.Sharing his thoughts on how Monza is a special race for him, and his targets for this year's race (via Ferrari):&quot;I was reminded that my number is 16 and this year the Italian GP is the 16th race of the season – just like last year when I won, and also like in 2022 when I took pole. It would be nice to get both pole and the win again. Jokes aside, repeating last year’s victory will be almost impossible. We definitely can’t be considered the favourites, but Monza is Monza, and I’ll never stop trying. Winning on this track, in front of our tifosi, is so special that I can only have one goal this weekend – even if we know that McLaren, who were already a step ahead of us last year, are much stronger than us today.&quot;At the beginning of the race weekend, Leclerc had posted respectable lap times for Ferrari during the free practice sessions. During the Friday running, he finished both the free practice sessions in second place.He has done 53 laps of mileage on Friday and would be hoping to ace the SF-25's setup by FP3 to get him in the prime position for qualifying later in the evening on Saturday.If Charles Leclerc claims pole position at Monza, it would be his third pole position at the circuit.