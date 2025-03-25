Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend elevates the fashion bar in Shanghai with 3 statement outfits 

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux has often accompanied her beau to the racetrack, cheering for the Ferrari racer from the sidelines. She visited Shanghai to showcase support for Leclerc at the Chinese Grand Prix, wherein her outfits stole the spotlight and amassed a lot of attention.

While the Ferrari racer and Alexandra were first linked in March 2023, Charles Leclerc confirmed their relationship during a Gala France interview in May 2023. The racer didn't explicitly mention Alexandra at the time, but mentioned he was "off the market."

With a whopping 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Alexandra Saint Mleux's profile features snippets of her travels, fashion and lifestyle, as well as her love for art. The 27-year-old speedster and his girlfriend usually keep their relationship under wraps on social media.

Here is a breakdown of the stunning outfits Alexandra sported in Shanghai:

#1. SAU LEE's Isa Mini dress:

Alexandra wore her first outfit during the single practice session prior to the qualifying session at Shanghai International Circuit on March 21, 2025. She arrived in style sporting a black Isa Mini dress by the famous Hong Kong-based brand SAU LEE.

(Image via Instagram/ @alexandrasaintmleux)

The $450-worth bodycon dress featured a mandarin collar with beaded pankou buttons. Alexandra complemented her first look with brown sunglasses and a bag shaped like the sports car her boyfriend Charles Leclerc bought from Ferrari.

#2. Soft Pink Co-ord set:

While the exact details of her second outfit aren't known, Alexandra Saint Mleux adorned a co-ord set in a soft shade of pink and matched it with a bag of the same color. The textured co-ord set featured a sleeveless waistcoat with ribbon-like buttons and wide-leg pants.

The handbag Charles Leclec's girlfriend carried to the Shanghai paddock with her pink co-ord is the Jacquemes' 'The Small Turismo' worth $1290.

#3. Statement SAU LEE Vanessa midi dress:

Additionally, Alexandra's third statement outfit in Shanghai was another SAU LEE piece called the Vanessa midi dress. The $595-worth dress is a Cheongsam-inspired piece featuring the brand's iconic Mandarin collar with a keyhole cut.

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend paired the fit with a YSL LE 5 à 7 Mini Bag worth $1900 and YSL's SL 751 Jeanne Sunglasses worth $470. Moreover, her $1785-worth Amina Muaddi Barbara Patent Leather Stiletto Boots were the ideal addition to her race day look.

While Alexandra Saint Mleux's iconic styling made headlines at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, her beau Charles Leclerc's disqualification from the Chinese GP after his car failed post-race technical checks alongside Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The No. 16 Ferrari racer's car was found to be underweight by 1 kg. However, Ferrari clarified its stance in a statement to refute claims of gaining an advantage in the race. The Formula 1 team mentioned that Charles was on a "one-stop strategy" for the race, meaning that his tire wear was high which resulted in his car being underweight.

