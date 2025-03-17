Watch: Carlos Sainz and girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson encounter fan asking a hilarious question

Carlos Sainz arrived at the paddock for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix with his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson. On their way, the couple bumped into a fan who asked Sainz if Ferrari had sent a 'miss you' text to him.

Sainz, a four-time race winner, has joined Williams Racing for the 2025 F1 season. Last year, Ferrari announced that they would be replacing Sainz with Lewis Hamilton in 2025, a historic move that sent the sporting world into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, Sainz, though a bit surprised with the transfer, joined hands with James Vowles to race for Williams.

On March 16, Sainz arrived at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix with his girlfriend and Scottish model, Rebecca Donaldson. They encountered a fan on their way to the track who asked the Spaniard if Ferrari sent him a 'miss you' text.

To this, Carlos Sainz replied:

"Not yet."

Sainz had been racing for Ferrari for four years and won many races together. However, despite his noteworthy performance, the Italian team went ahead with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the Spanish driver also made his debut for Williams Racing at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. After a strong qualifying session, he started the race at P10. However, under the safety car deployed on lap one, he slid into the wall in an unexpected crash.

After the hit, Sainz said that Williams' upshift under the safety car could have possibly led to the loss of traction. It was the first time he raced a Williams car in wet conditions. Moreover, the lack of knowledge and understanding of the machinery also contributed to his unfortunate DNF.

However, Williams had a strong weekend regardless as Alex Albon finished the race in P5.

Carlos Sainz helped Alex Albon finish P5 with key strategic insights

Alex Albon [L] with Carlos Sainz [R] (Image Source: Getty)

While Carlos Sainz was out of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix on the opening lap, he joined the Williams pit wall to share his valuable insights. According to team principal James Vowles, he was very much involved in the strategic decisions for Alex Albon, and his insight helped his teammate clinch P5.

"Carlos was up on the pit wall right beside me, and his insight was fantastic. He looked at the radar and went, 'when that hits, they won't stay on track,' as simple as that. You could see the big key decision today is do you stop or not and you saw the field split. Carlos's information was key towards this so it is a group effort really in that regard, and it was fantastic to see," Vowles said.

While Carlos Sainz's debut for Williams didn't pan out as expected, his performance in the qualifying session might likely be an indication of a promising future.

