Watch: Carlos Sainz onboard shows the Spaniard pushing Charles Leclerc off the track during the F1 Chinese GP sprint

Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc found themselves battling for the P4 position in the final laps of the Sprint race at the 2024 F1 Chinese GP.

The duo were embroiled in the battle for P3 with Fernando Alonso leading the way with Sainz, Sergio Perez, Leclerc, and Lando Norris following him behind in the DRS train. Aston Martin's Alonso managed to hold the fort and defend the cars from behind.

But in the closing laps, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso made contact while racing each other in sector two of the Shanghai International Circuit. The Red Bull driver bided his way and overtook the Spanish pair.

Sainz was left to defend from his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who made the move at the end of the DRS straight but the departing Spaniard ran his teammate from the track in his bid to keep the P4 position.

But the hard racing was to no avail as Leclerc managed to get past Sianz later in the lap but the move did not sit well with the Monagasque. The incident was investigated by the stewards but no penalty was given to Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz give their takes on the battle in Sprint race

Charles Leclerc stated that he felt that his teammate went 'over the limit' while defending his position.

"I think so, but to be honest, I have crossed the line, also myself in the past. When this happens normally we have a discussion, we clear the air, which we went through in the past already and it went really well," he told Sky Sports.

"And I have no worries that it will be the case again this weekend. Today, he went a bit over the limit in the contact between us two," Leclerc added.

Carlos Sainz gave his side of the story and added:

"I had a bit of a moment with Charles, and I apologize if I did something over the limit, but we were all trying really hard and I was trying my best to keep it all under control on my side."

It will be interesting to see if the duo have some stern words for each other in the debrief before the qualifying session later on Saturday. The Italian team would look to avoid the repeat of the incident in the main race on Sunday if it happens again.

