Watch: Carlos Sainz refuses to sign on an FC Barcelona jersey

Carlos Sainz is a die-hard Real Madrid fan. By the looks of it, the fan who approached the Spaniard didn't know this in an incident that surfaced on social media. A fan approached Sainz to sign on a Barcelona jersey, but the Ferrari driver, born in Madrid, refused to sign it and drove away.

As soon as the video appeared on social media, fans rushed to defend the Spaniard. Here are some of the more interesting reactions on the video.

"A fan asked Carlos Sainz to sign his barcelona shirt and he went, 'No, I'm not signing this.'” 😭

ً @forsainz a fan asked carlos sainz to sign his barcelona shirt and he went "no, im not signing this" 😭

"The people saying Carlos was rude are out of there minds, you're taking this way too seriously ."

Yassmine @Yassmin60011511 @forsainz The people saying carlos was rude are out of there minds , you re taking this way too seriously .

"He's a registered Honorary member of Real Madrid and a die hard fan, he won't do that, end of matter."

Harsh | #LetsGoLiquid @BlancoHarsh @Veronicaa112 @forsainz He's a registered Honorary member of Real Madrid and a die hard fan, he won't do that end of matter

"Lmao still salty about the 4-0. Will love it when we wreck Madrid again this year. This time around though, it will be in both the fixtures ;)"

TacticalShorts @harveyaxelrodd @forsainz Lmao still salty about the 4-0. Will love it when we wreck Madrid again this year. This time around tho, it will be in both the fixtures ;)

"Even the fans in Barcelona know he’s Real Madrid. I like New Orleans as a place, but would cut off my hand before signing a NO Saints jersey."

SuzyA🇺🇦🇨🇭🇺🇸🇩🇪 @suzanna1066 @HP1ONE @forsainz Even the fans in Barcelona know he's Real Madrid. I like New Orleans as a place but would cut off my hand before signing a NO Saints jersey.

"The guy obviously was baiting Carlos for social media, maybe he should have been respectful and had a Ferrari shirt to sign?"

Amanda @Amanda_kisses @forsainz The guy obviously was baiting Carlos for Social Media, maybe he should had been respectful & had a Ferrari Shirt to Sign? 🤷‍♀️

"Everyone knows 55 is a die hard Madrid fan. Why would he ask him to sign a Barca shirt? He's very vocal about his football allegiance, he's not just a casual one."

Halo @kristinalbert91 @forsainz Everyone knows 55 is a die hard Madrid fan. Why wud he ask him to sign a Barca shirt?He's very vocal abt his football allegiance, he's not just a casual one.

"This is because Sainz is a Real Madrid fan. To sign an FC Barcelona shirt would be like him signing a Mercedes hat."

JohnTNovack @JohnTNovack1 @forsainz This is because Sainz is a Real Madrid fan. To sign a FC Barcelona shirt would be like him signing a Mercedes hat.

Carlos Sainz reflects on a disappointing F1 French GP

Carlos Sainz did not have the best race at Paul Ricard. He started the race at the back of the grid and made it up to P3. However, a late-race pitstop dropped him to P5 at the end. Reflecting on a rather disappointing result, Carlos Sainz tried to focus on the positives as he was able to make his way through the field.

"It was a hard race today, but I also enjoyed going through the field, making lots of overtakes. To make places up with the hards was tricky, but as soon as I put the mediums, the pace improved a lot and I managed to make good moves."

Sainz will be hoping for a strong result this weekend in Hungary, with Ferrari needing the most out of every race to close the gap to Red Bull.

