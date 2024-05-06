WATCH: Carlos Sainz shivers while taking a shirtless ice bath ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was seen painstakingly going through an ice bath ahead of Sunday's race at the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix.

A lot goes into an F1 driver's preparation for a race. They experience up to 5Gs of force, sometimes for over two hours during a Grand Prix. To ensure that their bodies are in tune, ice baths are quite common with drivers. In a recent post, Sainz was seen taking one in Miami but wasn't too pleased with the freezing water. Watch as he shivered in the bath:

Although as stressful as it might seem, these freezing ice baths help the drivers' minds and bodies. It is proven to help with increasing focus and provides better muscle recovery after a session. It also stimulates the nervous system.

While Carlos Sainz might be tackling the Grand Prix's stress with an ice bath, there is much on his plate that he needs to take care of before this season ends.

Lewis Hamilton is set to replace the Spaniard at Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season. However, the latter has not been finalized as an option so far. Despite reports of his conversations with teams such as Mercedes and Red Bull, nothing has been confirmed.

Recently, it was rumored that Sainz rejected a potential offer from Audi and was to wait for a vacancy at other teams. However, he denied it.

Carlos Sainz denies reports of rejecting Audi's offer - "There's no about it"

The 29-year-old has not confirmed so far about his future in F1. Audi is set to take over Sauber in the 2026 season, and it was widely reported that they are looking for a strong candidate to drive.

This also came with the speculation that Carlos Sainz might be an option for them since he will not be racing with Ferrari after the end of the 2024 F1 season. Further reports claimed that he rejected the offer and was to wait for confirmation from Mercedes or Red Bull.

When asked by the media in Miami, however, Sainz denied it, saying:

"That’s not correct. There’s no truth about it, no. Nothing to add. As I’ve said before, you know, there are certain things that they don’t depend fully on myself. And there’s going to be some waiting to be done. But in the meantime, it’s not like I’m or we are completely stopped. And we are still in conversations with people and advancing what we can advance. All those things, always including the waiting that, as I said before, we’re going to need to do to people to make up their minds in many areas."

Carlos Sainz has been up in his final season with the Scuderia. He won the Australian Grand Prix and has finished in the top 5 in every race he started (except for Saudi Arabia after withdrawing because of appendicitis surgery). The team currently stands second in the championship.