Watch: Charles Leclerc flings Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur into the harbor after winning F1 Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc pushed Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur into the harbor after winning the 2024 F1 Monaco GP on Sunday (May 26). After pushing him, Leclerc himself dived into the harbor to celebrate.

For the first time in his F1 career, Leclerc managed to win his home race at Monaco in 2024. The Ferrari driver had a brilliant race weekend where he was one of the top drivers during practice sessions, bagged his third pole position in the Principality, and won the race for the first time.

During qualifying, the Monegasque's lap times were chased by McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who was within a tenth of a second behind him. Leclerc managed to secure pole position for the race, which had always been important since overtaking in Monaco was extremely difficult.

Despite the red flag at the beginning of the race, Charles Leclerc managed to keep his cool and led every single lap of the race to win the Monaco GP.

After the race, the Ferrari team was seen celebrating the race victory in the harbor. In recent years, the trend of either jumping into a pool or harbor has been quite popular, especially after a team and driver have won the Monaco GP.

The trend was kept alive by Ferrari as Leclerc pushed Vasseur into the Mediterranean Sea after preparing the team principal for it. Later on, the race winner himself dived into the harbor and swam around.

Expand Tweet

This was Charles Leclerc's first win after nearly two years. His last victory was in the 2022 F1 Austrian GP. The 26-year-old now has six race wins in his career, with a 24-5 pole-to-win ratio. His pole position at Monaco was also Ferrari's 250th pole in their long and successful journey in F1.

Charles Leclerc speaks on fulfilling his and his father's dream after winning Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc emotionally remembered his late father, Hervé Leclerc, right after winning the 2024 F1 Monaco GP.

Speaking in the post-race interview, he explained how he hoped nothing would go wrong in the last few laps of the race. He then attributed his victory to his father and talked about how he helped him become an F1 driver. The Ferrari driver added that it was his and his father's dream to win the Monaco GP, which was finally fulfilled.

"Fifteen laps to the end you're hoping nothing happens and the emotions are coming. My dad has given everything for me to be here and it was a dream of ours for me to race here and win here, so it's unbelievable," Leclerc said.

After winning at Monaco, Charles Leclerc jumps to second place in the drivers' championship table with 138 points. Max Verstappen continues to lead the table with 169 points.