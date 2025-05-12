Watch: Charles Leclerc and girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux seen buying Pokemon cards in Miami

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux were present at the Miami Grand Prix, and after the race weekend was concluded, the pair were spotted at a shop in Florida. The couple was buying vintage Pokemon cards at a collector's store, which portrayed their interest in the anime series' revered characters.

At the sixth round of the F1 season, Leclerc and his partner, Mleux, were at the Miami paddock. After the race weekend was over, usually F1 drivers venture over to the next race venue, but the pair seemingly had time on their hands as they stayed back in Miami.

Subsequently, the security footage from Collectors Club, a collectible store in Wynwood, Miami, revealed that the two went to the store together to buy some Pokemon cards:

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc did not have a great race at the Miami Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc opens up on a tough race weekend at the Miami Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc at the F1 Grand Prix Of Miami - Source: Getty

The 27-year-old qualified seventh for the Miami Grand Prix after he appeared as the lead Scuderia driver at the race weekend. Lewis Hamilton started the race a single spot behind him, but the two constantly tripped over each other during the 57-lap event.

Leclerc was the lead Ferrari driver in the initial stages of the race. But Hamilton hounded him down and urged the Scuderia to choreograph a swap around.

However, the seven-time champion was not given the green light earlier and made several frustrated radio transmissions. He was then let past by Leclerc, but the Monegasque was given back his position before the end of the race.

Despite this intra-team squabble, Charles Leclerc was only able to record a seventh-place finish ahead of his teammate. Reflecting on the first American race of the season, Charles Leclerc said (via Ferrari):

"It has been a tough weekend for us. Over the last three races, we have made some good progress, but I just didn’t have that same feeling in the car this weekend and we need to understand why."

"Today, our pace wasn’t there on the first stint, then on the second stint I was managing at the start, after which I had to run in dirty air. I pushed again towards the end, but it just wasn’t enough. I will continue to always give everything I’ve got and we have to come together as a team and work on making more progress," he added.

While Ferrari drivers trip over each other, McLaren has emerged as the leader in the F1 realm. The Maranello-based squad had given McLaren a run for their money last year, but the SF-25 has been woeful at the hands of Leclerc and Hamilton.

This has helped Oscar Piastri to lead the drivers' championship with Lando Norris trailing his papaya teammate in the standings.

