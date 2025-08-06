WATCH: Charles Leclerc & Pierre Gasly share hilarious early morning banter

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly shared a light-hearted moment ahead of their respective teams’ tire testing at the Hungaroring. The Formula 1 drivers recently participated in the Hungarian Grand Prix and were recorded on the streets of Budapest exchanging subtle jokes with one another.In a video shared on X by user @leclercsstreet, both drivers sitting in their respective cars had a brief interaction in traffic. Gasly, who drives for the Alpine F1 outfit, while waiting for the traffic to turn green, shared a subtle tease with the Ferrari driver.Speaking in French to the Monegasque driver, Gasly asked:&quot;So are we awake or not?&quot;Charles Leclerc, who appeared slightly grumpy given the early timing of the day, responded:&quot;It's way too early&quot;The pair would laugh things off before they drove off to the Budapest circuit. Both Leclerc and Gasly would subsequently take to the track to test the 2026 Pirelli tires with previous cars.Charles Leclerc, on his part, completed a total of 144 laps, while it appeared a little tricky for Pierre Gasly and the Alpine team. Teammate, Franco Colapinto, suffered a crash which spelled the end to his testing at the Hugaroring circuit.With the tire testing now behind them, both drivers look forward to their summer break, ahead of the Formula 1 season resuming for the second half of the campaign, which begins with the Dutch Grand Prix in Zaandvoort.Charles Leclerc reacts after the Hungarian Grand PrixCharles Leclerc earlier reacted following his outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Scuderia Ferrari driver endured a weekend with mixed emotions at the Budapest circuit.Leclerc, who secured his maiden pole position of the 2025 season and appeared well on course for a victory, witnessed his race largely fall away from him following his second round of pit stops. The former Alfa Romeo driver suffered what was confirmed to be damage to his chassis, which saw him slide down the pecking order to finish the race in fourth place.Sharing his reaction on X, Charles Leclerc stated:“A weekend of ups and downs. First pole of the season but unfortunately, a much more difficult race with issues that made the win impossible. We’ll keep pushing for the second half, but before that, it’s time to resttttttttt 🏖️”Charles Leclerc wasn't the only Ferrari driver who endured a torrid outing at the Hungaroring, as teammate Lewis Hamilton also endured a forgettable outing. The 40-year-old failed to progress from the 12th-place position he had qualified for throughout the 70-lap event.Both drivers will now have their focus shifted to the final 10 races of the 2025 season, to clinch what would be the Ferrari team's first race win since the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.