WATCH: Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint Mleux and his race engineer in tears after his F1 Monaco GP win

Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint Mleux and his new race engineer Bryan Bozzi were tearing up after the Ferrari driver won the 2024 F1 Monaco GP. This was Leclerc's first race win on his home soil.

Leclerc had a great race weekend at Monaco. He was among the top drivers in all three practice sessions. In qualifying, the Monegasque managed to secure pole position in the Q3 session, despite being pressurized by McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Although the Monaco GP was plagued by a red flag on lap one, it gave Leclerc a free pitstop that allowed him to lead the race till the end.

Since this was Charles Leclerc's first win after nearly two years and his first victory at Monaco, emotions were not only running high in his camp but all around the Principality. A clip was recently shared on X by the F1 fan account @leclercsletters showcasing many individuals in tears after Leclerc took the chequered flag.

Trending

The Ferrari driver's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux was welling up when Leclerc was on the podium (0:41), while his race engineer Bryan Bozzi cried after the champagne celebration (0:43). Even a few track marshals could not contain their emotions. Refer to the post below:

Expand Tweet

Charles Leclerc shares his first thoughts after winning at Monaco

Charles Leclerc was at a loss for words to express his emotions after winning the 2024 F1 Monaco GP. This was his first race win on his home soil ever since he joined the sport. He addressed how the victory was even sweeter because he was unable to win the race even after bagging pole positions twice in the past.

"No words can explain that. It's such a difficult race, I think the fact twice I've been starting on pole position and we couldn't quite make it makes it even better in a way. It means a lot, obviously. It's the race which made me dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver one day." he said in the post race interview.

He later addressed his late father, Herve Leclerc, and stated how he fulfilled his own and his father's dream by winning in Monaco.

"Fifteen laps to the end you're hoping nothing happens, already the emotions are coming. My dad has given everything for me to be here and it was a dream of ours for me to race here and to win, so it's unbelievable," he added.

This was Charles Leclerc's first win after nearly two years. His last victory was in the 2022 F1 Austrian GP. The 26-year-old now has six race wins in his career, with a 24-5 pole-to-win ratio. His pole position at Monaco was also Ferrari's 250th pole in their long and successful journey in F1.

After the Monaco GP win, Leclerc moves up to second place in the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with 138 points. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen continues to lead the table with 169 points.