Watch: Charles Leclerc shows off his luxurious yacht with girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux and dog Leo

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc showed off the luxurious yacht life in an Instagram post on Saturday, featuring his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, and dog Leo. The 27-year-old shared multiple videos of himself sailing the boat in the Mediterranean Sea, with his girlfriend and dog.With the F1 circus halting for two weeks between the recently concluded Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix, the drivers have returned to their homes for some time off, with most of them in Monaco. So is the case for Charles Leclerc, who was born and bred in the Principality.As the Monegasque took some time off, he was joined by his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, and his famous dachshund, Leo. On Saturday, the driver shared a series of videos featuring the two, in which all three of them could be seen enjoying time on the sea on a small yacht.In what appears to be a sponsored post for yacht company Riva Yacht, Leclerc shared glimpses of himself sailing the boat, along with his girlfriend and dog. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis time off has come at the right time for Charles Leclerc, who suffered an underwhelming weekend at the Azerbaijan GP. The driver crashed in the final part of qualifying at Baku and started the race from P10 as a result.On Sunday, Leclerc was unable to make much progress, finishing ninth, and behind his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who had originally started the race in P12. It was a disastrous weekend for the Ferrari team as a whole, as they were overtaken by Mercedes for P2 in the constructors' championship.The Italian team, which is still without a Grand Prix win in 2025, will look to bounce back at the Singapore GP, which is scheduled to go ahead on October 5.Charles Leclerc looks to bounce back after disappointing Azerbaijan GP for FerrariCharles Leclerc after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Source: GettyAfter an eighth-place finish at the Azerbaijan GP, Charles Leclerc has urged the Ferrari team to react in the right way after the disappointment in Baku. The eight-time F1 race winner added that the SF-25 was not up to the mark during the race on the streets of the Azerbaijani capital.Speaking to the media after the race, Leclerc claimed, via Formula1.com:&quot;We've got to react. It's not been a strong weekend at all. It's always easy to blame the car and I think overall the car this weekend hasn't been the strongest and it's been a difficult weekend.&quot;Charles Leclerc then also explained what went wrong for him at Baku.&quot;We have some explanations, first is probably the approach that I've had on the set-up, which hasn't been the right one. Second, I think our car is struggling whenever it's cool and it's been quite cold since yesterday and that made us struggle.&quot;But I think the main reason, and I am the first one responsible of that, is the mistake in Qualifying. When you start P10, it's very difficult to change the situation,&quot; he added.Charles Leclerc then added that he had hoped to use strategy as a way to make up a few places during the race, but couldn't do so, thanks to the strong pace from the likes of Liam Lawson in front of him. Leclerc credited the Racing Bulls driver for defending well in the race.