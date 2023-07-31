Red Bull team principal Christian Horner jokingly planted a Red Bull sticker on Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur's jacket on the grid ahead of the F1 Belgian GP main race.

Horner was in a fun mood throughout the weekend, and was earlier seen playfully covering the Ferrari logo with black tape on a fan's hat during a practice session. The incident was picked up by the media present at the track.

Continuing his cheeky streak, the Brit was seen interacting with Helmut Marko and Fred Vasseur ahead of the start of the main race. He sneakily stuck a Red Bull sticker on the Ferrari team boss's overalls, which caught the Frenchman by surprise. Both team bosses shared a laugh, and thenincident was later posted on social media by F1.

Red Bull boss on his team's performance at the 2023 F1 Belgian GP

The Austrian-British outfit achieved every single possible milestone during the sprint weekend, apart from taking the fastest lap of the race, which was stolen from Max Verstappen by Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.

Speaking with F1.com, Christian Horner analyzed his team's performance ahead of the summer break and said:

"We could never have dreamt of getting to summer break unbeaten, that’s never been achieved before. It’s all about teamwork and everybody doing their bit and that’s what has happened through the first 12 races of the year. For Max, it’s another masterful win. He managed the race after making his way from P6 to take the lead in the second stint.

He added:

"Checo also had a brilliant first lap, taking the lead of the race and in the end bringing home our fifth 1-2 of the season. All credit to everybody back in Milton Keynes, this result is their result and the way they’re applying themselves is the reason that we’re making the history we’re currently making. We need to keep the intensity but for now, everyone deserves the break and then we come back hard in Zandvoort."

It looks highly unlikely that any team will come close to competing with Red Bull, even after the summer break, in terms of race victories for the rest of the season. The question remains whether the defending World Champions can become the first ever invincible team in F1 history to go through an entire season unbeaten.