WATCH: Christian Horner’s final Red Bull speech after being sacked leaked online

Amid reactions to the announcement of the departure of Christian Horner that continue to send shockwaves across the scene, the final speech of the 51-year-old has now surfaced on social media. The British motorsports chief was sacked in what came as one of the unlikeliest of moves.

In a video shared on X by user account @pitlanejoker, the motorsports chief can be seen addressing the Red Bull Racing team in what turned out to be an emotional speech at the team’s Milton Keynes headquarters. Horner, who had been at the helm of affairs since the team’s venture into Formula 1 in 2005, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to every staff member he had worked with.

"Yesterday I was informed by Red Bull that, operationally, I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering," he could be heard saying in the video.

"I will still remain employed by the company, but operationally, the baton will be handed over. And that obviously came as a shock to myself. But what I've had time to do is to reflect over the last 12 hours or so. And I wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20-and-a-half years that I've been here."

"When I arrived 20 years ago, with a few less grey hairs, I walked into the team, I didn't know what to expect, but I was immediately welcomed. And out of two rundown buildings, we started to build what became a powerhouse in Formula 1. Watching and being part of this team has been the biggest privilege in my life," he added, with emotions audibly taking over, before being applauded by the factory staff.

Under the leadership of Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing rose from a mid-grid outfit to one of the most dominant teams Formula 1 has ever seen. The British motorsports chief led the team to six Constructors’ Championships and eight Drivers’ titles, including four with Max Verstappen.

The actual reason behind the dismissal of Christian Horner remains unclear, with several outlets attributing the recent controversy and decline in performance as contributing factors. The 51-year-old will now be replaced by Laurent Mekies, who previously served as team principal at sister team Racing Bulls.

Red Bull Racing pays tribute to Christian Horner

The Red Bull Racing team paid tribute to Christian Horner following the announcement of his departure from the team. The Austrian outfit saluted the achievements of its outgoing team principal on social media.

Horner changed the narrative that had surrounded the Red Bull team, transforming it from a drinks company entrant into one of the most dominant teams in Formula 1. The British motorsports chief also led the team through what remains arguably the most dominant season in the 75-year history of F1 — the 2023 season — where it won every race barring the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Red Bull Racing team expressed its gratitude to Horner on X. The post read:

“Christian, your 20-year leadership has shaped the very identity of Red Bull Racing, from ambitious newcomers to multiple World Champions. Thank you for the memories and the milestones that will leave a lasting legacy here in Milton Keynes for generations to come 💙”

Christian Horner remains one of the most decorated team principals in the history of Formula 1. What becomes of his immediate future, particularly within motorsports, following the conclusion of his Red Bull chapter, remains to be seen.

