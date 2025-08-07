Watch: Daniel Ricciardo gives an impromptu interview while coming out of the airport

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced by Liam Lawson at VCARB after the 2024 Singapore GP, and since then, the Australian driver has stayed away from the limelight. However, a fan caught up with Ricciardo at an airport as the former F1 driver gave an impromptu interview.Ricciardo decided to take time away from the world of motorsports and has been living life in the slow lane. A fan caught up with the former Red Bull driver at an airport and had an impromptu interview.Ricciardo wore a solid white t-shirt paired with black trousers and held a black jacket in his hand. The Australian flaunted the casual look with an unkempt beard and long hair.The fan detailed how every kid grew up wanting to be a racecar driver and asked Ricciardo how it felt to realise that dream.“It took me a long time to actually realize I was doing it, cause yeah, it's a dream and when you think about it, as a kid, and you're there and you make it, you're like ‘oh wow, that was really quick, but yeah, obviously I am very appreciative for the career I had and very grateful to do that for a long time,&quot; said Daniel Ricciardo.The fan then responded that racing probably was an adrenaline rush that Ricciardo couldn't match, to which the Australian responded,“Yeah, so that's all second half of my life. I'll try and find that another way I guess.”When questioned about what his favourite everyday car is, Ricciardo responded,“A Raptor truck”After Sebastian Vettel moved to Ferrari, Daniel Ricciardo became the No.1 driver at Red Bull. However, Max Verstappen's arrival at the team in 2016 threatened the Australian’s position, as the Dutchman became the No.1 by the 2018 season.Ricciardo, who had a troublesome 2018 season, decided to move to Renault, and his career went on a downward trajectory. He then moved to McLaren before he was sacked at the end of the 2022 season, and returned to his former team as Red Bull signed him as a reserve driver for 2023.Daniel Ricciardo stepped up to drive for Racing Bulls (Red Bull’s sister team) midway through 2023 as he replaced Nyck de Vries. However, the Australian failed to impress during his time at the team and was replaced by Lawson after the 2024 Singapore GP.Daniel Ricciardo’s advice for the upcoming racing driversWhile Daniel Ricciardo has been away from racing since leaving F1 in 2024, the 36-year-old continues to support the upcoming drivers with the karting series called the Daniel Ricciardo series. The Australian was present for the fifth round of the series at Buckmore Park in July and sat for an interview with F1.The former F1 driver spoke about life after retirement and the karting series. When asked for a piece of advice for the drivers in the karting series, Ricciardo replied (via Formula 1's official website),“I mean, I think I was quite lucky with the advice. It was always just, ‘Go and have fun’. It wasn’t about trying to impress someone or be someone you’re not. ‘If you do this you’ll be on TV and make money’. It wasn’t about that, it was just, ‘Go and have fun’.”Daniel Ricciardo hasn't showed any interest in returning to motorsports in the foreseeable future.