WATCH: Daniel Ricciardo spins in his Red Bull during the Pirelli tire test at Silverstone

After leaving McLaren at the end of the 2018 season, Daniel Ricciardo joined Red Bull as a third driver for 2023. He is currently doing a Pirelli tire test at Silverstone.

Ricciardo was spotted by fans spinning on the track due to the slippery conditions. As the experienced driver that he is, he managed to keep his Red Bull on track.

Daniel Ricciardo took taking the RB19 for a spin a little bit too seriously

Last month, Ricciardo stated that returning to Red Bull would be the "fairy-tale ending" to his Formula One career. Before joining Renault, he won seven races for the team between 2014 and 2018 and one for his previous team, McLaren Racing.

Although Team Principal Christian Horner said he wasn't familiar with Ricciardo's new driving style when he returned to the team, he is curious to see how the Australian driver does in the tire test and seemed to rule out the possibility of Ricciardo's dream career ending.

There are rumors that Ricciardo is set to replace Nyck de Vries after the summer break. But it might not be possible since he has a lot of media responsibilities for the team. One possible replacement for de Vries would be Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson.

Daniel Ricciardo responds to rumors regarding him and AlphaTauri

F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Practice

Daniel Ricciardo will get his first taste of the RB19 at a Pirelli tire test this week at Silverstone with Haas and Williams. Ricciardo rejoined the team earlier this year as a test and reserve driver.

Ricciardo has been linked to taking over for the underwhelming Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, according to rumors, either later this year or in 2024. The Australian wouldn't rule out the possibility of joining Red Bull's sister team.

"Never know, never know," he said to SpeedCity Broadcasting.

The team simulator has been Ricciardo's primary task as a reserve driver up to this point, and the Australian admitted he was eager to take his place on the F1 grid once more.

In addition to declaring that he has taken "enough of a break" from Formula One, Daniel Ricciardo has not ruled out the possibility of racing for AlphaTauri in 2024.

