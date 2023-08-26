WATCH: Daniel Ricciardo struggles to get out of his AlphaTauri car after crashing at the Dutch GP FP2

Daniel Ricciardo crashed out during the second practice session of the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort and appears to have suffered an injury.

During FP2, Ricciardo crashed out at turn three, where the McLaren of Oscar Piastri was already parked after a similar crash. Ricciardo went straight into the wall and apparently took some injury on his arm. The onboard clip from his AlphaTauri also showed him struggling to get out of the car because of the sheer pain in his hand.

Red Bull team advisor Dr Helmut Marko revealed that Ricciardo is facing severe pain in the wrist that was hurt during the crash. The FIA later confirmed that the driver was taken to a local hospital for further checkups.

While there is no confirmation from AlphaTauri, Daniel Ricciardo could possibly have a minor injury or even a hairline fracture. He was seen leaving with his arm in a sling after the crash and it was quite apparent that the driver had some issue.

Daniel Ricciardo could be replaced for the Dutch GP

If the diagnostics on Ricciardo's arm reveal an injury, he would have to miss out on racing for the rest of the weekend.

In that case, he is likely to be replaced by reserve drivers who are Liam Lawson and Nyck de Vries. Lawson could be a good replacement, however, his performance in Formula 1 is uncertain. He is currently racing in the Japanese Super Formula championship and stands second.

Lawson's interest in the AlphaTauri seat is enough to get him motivated to win as he revealed earlier. He mentioned that he plans to win the Super Formula championship and then earn his permanent seat with the Formula 1 team next season.

Nyck de Vries, on the other hand, was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo earlier this season after the British GP. The Dutchman was signed to drive for this season and there were high expectations from him. However, he failed to score even a single point and was later replaced because of those performances.

He could now have another chance of racing if Ricciardo has to be replaced.