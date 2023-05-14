Watch: Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda's 'tiny jet boats' adventure in Miami

Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda competed against each other on mini jet boats in Miami as a part of their promotional activity for the brand.

Ahead of the Miami GP weekend, the two drivers took to the Miami waters to compete in a race in the 'Mini Jet Boats'. The challenge started with a qualifying lap between Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda on mini jet boats.

The seven-time race winner with Red Bull and McLaren went first and set a time on 49s, but the Japanese driver eclipsed him by 9 seconds, starting on the inside line.

As revenge for outqualifying him, Ricciardo pushed Tsunoda into the waters. See the video below to find out if Tsunoda completed a double on Ricciardo:

As a part of his contract, aside from acting as a reserve and simulator driver for Red Bull, Ricciardo will do more promotional events for the brand this season.

"Daniel Ricciardo is not an issue” - Red Bull advisor

There were reports that Ricciardo could replace AlphaTauri rookie Nyck de Vries mid-season, given the Dutchman's poor performances in the first five races.

Speaking to F1-Insider.com, Helmut Marko said:

“If the worst came to the worst, we would fall back on our pool of young talent. We are talking specifically about Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa. Ricciardo is not an issue.”

In his interview with Sky Sports, Daniel Ricciardo said that he's ready to return to racing again:

"I'm really enjoying this year, and I think I'll continue to enjoy it, but by next year, I think I'll certainly be eager to get back on the grid and compete. I feel like there is still some unfinished business. I'm continuing to do simulator. I'm going to jump in the car in July to get back behind the wheel."

He continued:

"I'm sure that will really stimulate me and give me all those feelings back. Naturally, I'm going to put a bit of pressure on myself for that and try to remind the team that I can still do it.

"We'll see where it goes. I know I'll be ready to put myself in a position to be back on the grid next year. I am staying in shape. I'm giving myself a bit of mental time out, but I love playing sports, and I love being active, so I haven't allowed myself to get too out of shape."

It will be fascinating to see if Daniel Ricciardo returns to the grid in 2024.

