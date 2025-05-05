Watch: Esteban Ocon's race engineer Laura Mueller grimaces during his battle with Lewis Hamilton

Esteban Ocon's race engineer Laura Mueller was in the spotlight for her tense reaction while watching the Haas driver battle for position with Lewis Hamilton during the Miami GP. The video of her reaction was published by F1 on its official account on X.

The Ferrari driver had a busy day during the recently concluded Miami GP at the Miami International Autodrome. Hamilton had to battle all the way from P12 to P8 against multiple drivers, including Ocon.

As Hamilton began his charge, he found Ocon, who had started the race from P9, in front of him. The Frenchman, who arrived from Alpine this season and joined Mueller, has been in formidable form. As a result, he was reluctant to make way.

As the two were jockeying for positions, it was a tense scenario at the Haas paddock. Hamilton, with his Ferrari, was all over Ocon's Haas, and his race engineer was keeping a close eye on the battle.

As Ocon kept his advantage and put Hamilton at bay, footage from the Haas paddock showed Mueller with a grimace. Here's the post by X featuring Mueller's reaction during Ocon's battle with Hamilton:

In the end, Lewis Hamilton was able to move past Esteban Ocon and finish his race in P8. On the other hand, Ocon dropped down three places to end his race in P12. Oscar Piastri claimed the Miami GP victory ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris, to make it three consecutive victories in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc involved in team order controversy at Miami GP

During his formidable drive from P12 to P8, Lewis Hamilton was involved in multiple on-track incidents, including a team radio scuffle. The Briton, who arrived at Ferrari this season, seemed unhappy with Ferrari's call during the Miami GP race.

Charles Leclerc leads Lewis Hamilton on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

During the race, both Ferraris wanted to catch up to the drivers up front — in this case, it was Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes. However, it wasn't easy as Hamilton had to go past Leclerc to make it possible.

He asked his team for the swap, but even after he was allowed to make the move, he failed to catch Antonelli. As the attempt failed, Ferrari ordered to give back the position to Leclerc. While Ferrari did not lose any positions due to this move, the drivers wanted the team to be more crisp with its strategy.

In the end, Charles Leclerc came home in P7, after starting from P8, while Lewis Hamilton ended his race in P8. Kimi Antonelli, who kept both Ferraris at bay, finished his race in P6, nearly 1.5 seconds ahead of Leclerc.

