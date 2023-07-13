WATCH: Esteban Ocon takes hot laps ride with F1 presenter Martin Brundle

Esteban Ocon was recently seen doing hot laps with former F1 driver and presenter Martin Brundle. Hot laps are a fun and entertaining session that happens almost every race weekend. This is when famous celebrities, notable personalities, etc. get a chance to do a hot lap with either an F1 driver or a professional.

After the 2023 F1 British GP, Sky Sports recorded a short video of a special hot lap session with Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon and F1 presenter Martin Brundle. The first hot lap was driven by the Frenchman, while the second one was driven by Brundle. Since the British F1 commentator has raced in F1 and many other racing series before, he too was able to push quite a lot while interviewing Esteban Ocon regarding the Silverstone track.

On one occasion, Brundle humorously asked which way to go, saying:

"So is it right or left down here?"

To this, Esteban Ocon said:

"I think you know. Don't trick me like that!"

On several occasions, the Alpine driver was surprised to see Martin Brundle aggressively attacking a few corners with such a high gear as well. During the video, they both spoke about the little details about how an F1 car feels around the historic circuit.

Esteban Ocon confirms big upgrades coming to Alpine before the summer break

Esteban Ocon recently revealed that Alpine will also be bringing massive upgrade packages before the summer break in August. He acknowledged McLaren's skyrocketing to the top with their new uprades and took them as an example of how quickly things could change in F1. Speaking to the media, including FormulaNerds, he said:

“Yeah, I mean, I think we were, you know, in a much better shape at the start of the season. And two races ago, I think, compared to McLaren. But it shows you how things can swing, you know, quite quickly.”

He added:

“And we also have, you know, some bigger stuff coming to our cars later on before the break. So that’s what we are going to try and get quickly, and hopefully, it’s going to help us. The front has helped, you know, they definitely went in the right direction.

"But we need more definitely coming. I mean, it’s supposed to be a step in general. It’s supposed to work with what is coming later on. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to seeing what will be brought to the car.”

As of now, Esteban Ocon is 10th in the drivers' championship with only 31 points. While Alpine is in sixth position with 47 points.

