Watch: F1 meets cricket as Mika Hakkinen takes $50 million worth Indian star for a ride

Former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen recently took former Indian cricket player Yuvraj Singh for a ride at the Miami Autodrome ahead of the race in the Sunshine State.

The former cricket superstar, who has a net worth of around $50 million, was present at the F1 Miami GP as an ambassador for the T20 Cricket World Cup, slated to begin on June 2 in the West Indies and the USA.

Singh, who is a big motorsport fan, was earlier seen at the MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix last year. He had the pleasure of riding alongside the 'Flying Finn' in a McLaren around the Miami Autodrome to get a taste of the G-forces and the speed in the supercar.

After an exhilarating ride with Mika Hakkinen, the Indian claimed that the coffee that he drank earlier might be coming out from his stomach.

"I think my coffee's coming out," Singh exclaimed in the video.

The Miami GP was a huge success for F1 as it recorded the highest-ever viewership figures for any live F1 event, clocking at 3.1 million and was even higher than the inaugural race in the Sunshine State which recorded 2.6 million.

The race on Sunday was arguably the best of the 2024 season and piqued interest from fans as they got a chance to see someone else apart from Max Verstappen winning a race in the sport.

The record numbers are good news for F1 as the 2024 season had a slightly underwhelming response from the fans and also solidified its base in the USA which bodes well for the races in Las Vegas and Texas later in the season.

Former F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton takes Kendall Jenner around a hot lap in Miami

Lewis Hamilton took supermodel Kendall Jenner around the Miami Autodrome for a hot lap in the Mercedes road car in their collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

The supermodel was amongst the many celebrities to attend the Miami GP earlier this month and was left startled by the G-forces and the speed of the car driven by the seven-time world champion.

Jenner kept reminding Hamilton of their upcoming schedule later in the week, referring to the Met Gala, while the British driver was gleefully doing more dangerous antics.

Many other celebrities like Donald Trump, Yuvraj Singh, Romeo Beckham, Vikkstar, Stan Wawrinka, Marshmello, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Margarida Corceiro, Felix Rosenqvist, etc attended the Miami GP over the three days and were seen enjoying the high-octane action.