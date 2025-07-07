Watch: F1 official account shares the moment where Gabriel Bortoleto runs to Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber to congratulate him on his F1 podium

Gabriel Bortoleto embraced Sauber teammate Nico Hülkenberg in the parc ferme area after the German driver secured his first-ever F1 podium. The rookie can be seen running over to his teammate's car after the race, in a video shared by the official F1 Instagram account.
Nico Hulkenberg stole almost all the headlines during the 2025 British Grand Prix by claiming his first F1 podium on the 239th attempt. It looked as if the entire paddock was happy for the man from Emmerich, Germany.
But none more than his teammate Gabriel Bortoleto. The Sauber drivers seem to have a strong bond, as was showcased by Bortoleto's actions after Hulkenberg came home to take P3 at Silverstone on Sunday.
In a video shared by the official F1 account on Instagram, the 20-year-old can be seen running over to Hulkenberg's C45 as he came into Parc Ferme. He wanted to be the first one to congratulate his teammate.
As the veteran jumped out of the car, Bortoleto gave him a big hug and said:
"Congrats mate, you deserve it. You are a legend, honestly!"
It was just a week before this in Austria that Hulkenberg and Bortoleto were celebrating Sauber's first double-point finish in 2025. It was also Bortoleto's first points finish in F1.
Hulkenberg's achievement was made even more special by the fact that he had started the race from P19. A brilliant strategy and strong race craft in changeable conditions helped secure the 37-year-old his first F1 podium.
Bortoleto, on the other hand, had a disappointing outing at Silverstone, retiring after just three laps. The Brazilian driver decided to switch to slick tyres after the formation lap, but the gamble didn't work as he lost traction exiting turn one and ended up colliding with the barriers on the outside.
Max Verstappen also came to Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber to congratulate him after the British GP
There was mutual respect shown between Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen after the Dutchman also came over to his friend to congratulate him on his first-ever F1 podium. Hulkenberg also shared that the pair "go way back" and have a strong bond.
Speaking to Viaplay after the race, Hulkenberg revealed that Verstappen was the first person to come and congratulate him after the British GP.
"Max was the first guy who came (to congratulate me). We go way back, you know, from karting days when we were teens," said Hulkenberg.
"I think we have a lot of respect. I mean, I have a lot of respect for him, you know, what he does, what he stands for. A great human being." he added.
Footage from Verstappen's onboard camera also showed the 27-year-old driving alongside Hulkenberg’s Sauber after the British GP, congratulated him with a fist pump. The 4x world champion appeared ecstatic with Hulkenberg’s achievement.