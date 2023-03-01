Watch F1 races in-flight or the middle of the ocean, thanks to IMG securing broadcasting rights deal

Fans can now watch F1 races in-flight or in-ship due to the sport's latest broadcasting deal with IMG. IMG will stream races on its Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra channels for the next three seasons.

The two channels will broadcast 150 hours of live content along with highlights from all events. The two channels are currently available onboard a number of aircraft carriers and cruise liners such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, MSC Cruises, and many more.

Niharika Ghorpade @F1Niharika #F1 Sport 24 has tied up with F1 to broadcast F1 live on flights and cruises. Where is the Indian broadcaster @F1 Sport 24 has tied up with F1 to broadcast F1 live on flights and cruises. Where is the Indian broadcaster @F1 #F1

The deal begins at the start of the 2023 season this weekend, bringing the sport to fans around the world right from Bahrain's season opener.

The head of media rights for the sport, Michaella Snoeck, said of the deal:

“As Formula 1 continues to grow around the world, we are excited that we can now broadcast Formula 1 live in-ship and in-flight to travelling fans. The last few seasons have shown that the drama and excitement of Formula 1 is not to be missed. Now, together with Sport 24, fans will be able to enjoy the spectacle of F1 wherever they are.”

Why is the sport called F1?

Kasunavishka @Kasunavishka3 @F1 Niharika @kunalashah @vrijilesh As a Sri Lankan @F1 fan i can confirm every @F1 TV audience in Sri Lanka will be lost and they will be forced to find any other way to watch F1 this season. Only channel available to us was @starsports @F1Niharika @kunalashah @vrijilesh As a Sri Lankan @F1 fan i can confirm every @F1 TV audience in Sri Lanka will be lost and they will be forced to find any other way to watch F1 this season. Only channel available to us was @starsports

The sport of F1 has become quite popular around the world, partly due to the arrival of social media. However, not even the most ardent fans of the sport know why it is called so and what 'Formula' means.

Examining the history of the sport is essential to comprehend the logic behind its enigmatic name. The contemporary form of the sport did not exist until 1946 when the Association Internationale des Automobile Clubs Reconnus (AIACR) transformed into the governing body of the sport, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

When the organizers of the sport conceptualized its name, they chose 'Formula 1' to describe the newly-emerged racing series that took shape post-World War 2. The term '1' was used to signify that this racing series was the preeminent class in its category, typically indicating that the cars were the fastest in their class.

As we gear up for the 2023 F1 season, set to begin in March, reigning champions Max Verstappen and Red Bull will look to defend their titles. However, Mercedes and Ferrari have been identified as potential challengers for the championship. So it remains to be seen which of these teams will come out on top in the new season.

Poll : 0 votes