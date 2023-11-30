Watch: Fan in tears as he meets Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at Ferrari event

A fan recently met Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Ferrari Festival in Jeddah. Although there are millions of fans watching F1 drivers compete fiercely with each other, giving them thrilling entertainment, the sheer joy of meeting the stars in person is unmatched. Thus, many who meet their favorite drivers are usually overwhelmed with joy.

A clip recently surfaced of a fan getting the golden opportunity to meet both Ferrari drivers while they were signing merchandise on stage. As soon as the spectator climbed the stage, he was unable to contain himself and started shedding tears of happiness.

The fan shook hands with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and asked for a hug from the drivers as they graciously embraced him. The crowd went wild and screamed in joy when the Ferrari drivers hugged the teary-eyed fan.

After this, the supporter took a selfie with them, and Sainz handed him the merchandise they were signing.

This was a heartwarming video showing how emotional F1 fans can get when they get to personally meet their favorite drivers, even if it is for a few seconds.

Charles Leclerc on finishing second in the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP and summarizing Ferrari's season

Charles Leclerc ended the 2023 F1 season on a high by finishing second in the Abu Dhabi GP. However, he was not too happy since his main goal was to help Ferrari secure second place in the constructors' championship. He said (via RacingNews365):

"On one hand, I'm really happy because at a weekend like this, honestly, there wasn’t one thing we could have done better as a team. I think it was definitely not a given that we were in the second-fastest car this weekend. It’s just a shame that we finished third in the Constructors', that’s all that matters to me at the end of the season and we didn't achieve that."

Speaking about the season as a whole, he said:

"I would like to thank the team for doing such incredible work and for working so incredibly hard since the first race. We knew that it was going to be an uphill season because we lacked performance compared to where we wanted. But the team has done an incredible job pushing until the last race."

Charles Leclerc finished fifth in the drivers' championship with only 206 points.