Watch: Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton involved in a hairy moment during the F1 Mexican GP FP2

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton had a hairy moment during the FP2 session for the Mexican GP race weekend. The former championship rivals came ever so close to making contact at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track before the two continued with their session.After making way for Antonio Fuoco in the FP1 session, Hamilton was back inside the cockpit of the Ferrari SF-25. This was the first session for the Briton at the Mexican track this race weekend, while Alonso had played around on the track earlier in the day, as teammate Lance Stroll was the one who made for a rookie driver outing this time.Though the two drivers were running on different run plans, Hamilton and Alonso's session overlapped when the Spaniard was seemingly impeded by his former teammate. Subsequently, he went alongside the Ferrari to express his frustration while clapping sarcastically.However, Hamilton then went to the middle of the track, leading Alonso to suddenly terminate his infuriated gesture to regain control of his car as the pair had a near miss:Meanwhile, both Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have driven for Ferrari in their racing careers, but the Spaniard's first victory for the team came on his first outing for the outfit, while the latter is still longing to score his first podium for the Scuderia.&quot;Rome wasn't built in a day&quot;: Lewis Hamilton on his Ferrari journeyFerrari's Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Mexico race weekend - Source: GettyThroughout the course of the 2025 season, Ferrari's form has been topsy-turvy at best. Charles Leclerc has helped the team score a surprise pole position in Hungary and has been the sole driver to bring home podiums.Though Lewis Hamilton has not stood on the rostrum so far, he has had four fourth-place finishes in the 19 Grand Prix weekends. So, reflecting on how the squad is building up pace after a relatively successful weekend in Austin, he said (via F1's official website):&quot;Coming from a positive weekend... I’m confident that this weekend, we can try to do the same again. I think we’re on the right path... I feel like we’re going in the right direction, and I think – Rome wasn’t built in a day, so it takes time to build. For me, coming into the team, I’ve wanted to be respectful of the way that they’ve done things in the past, and just to really observe and see where our strengths and where our weaknesses are, and to highlight where our weaknesses are and areas to work on.&quot;“But I do feel that they have been responding. I think you’re starting to see some of the impact of the work that we’re doing in the background.&quot;Hamilton has amassed 142 points in the 2025 season so far and sits sixth in the interim standings.