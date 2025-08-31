Watch: Fernando Alonso screams violently into the team radio as safety car comes out a few laps after he pitted for fresh tires

  • home icon
By Samyak Sharma
Published Aug 31, 2025 16:10 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Final Practice - Source: Getty
Fernando Alonso during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend - Source: Getty

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was heard screaming into the team radio after the safety car came out on lap 23 of the Dutch Grand Prix, just a few laps after the veteran had made a pit stop. Lewis Hamilton went wide and crashed into the barriers at turn 3, bringing out what was the first of three safety cars during the race.

Fernando Alonso can count himself unlucky as the Spaniard finished eighth during the Dutch GP on Sunday, a result which was largely down to unfortunate pit timings and strategy calls from the Aston Martin team.

The driver had pitted for fresh rubber on lap 19 in an attempt to undercut those in front of him. But Hamilton caused a safety car with his crash on lap 23, which meant that the drivers in front of Alonso were able to get a cheap pit stop.

also-read-trending Trending

The 44-year-old was absolutely fuming after this happened, as he screamed into the team radio in rage when told about the situation by his race engineer.

Incredibly, this was not the end of Alonso's bad luck, as a similar situation occurred again. The driver had pitted for a second time on lap 46, before a crash between Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli caused another safety car on lap 54.

After this, Alonso also lashed out at his team for putting him back into traffic, but the strategy worked out somewhat as it left him inside the top 10 after the third and final safety car of the race.

In the end, Alonso was asked to let teammate Lance Stroll through, and the Canadian finished seventh, with Alonso behind in eighth after Kimi Antonelli served his 10-second penalty post-race.

With this, Stroll has now overtaken Alonso in the drivers' standings, as the teammates were level on points coming into the Dutch GP.

Fernando Alonso lashes out at his Aston Martin team during the F1 Dutch GP

Fernando Alonso prior to the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty
There were two instances when Fernando Alonso lashed out at the Aston Martin strategy team during the Dutch GP. The Spaniard first accused his team of forgetting about him in the first half of the race, before he lost his temper with his race engineer in the final stages of the race.

"Yeah think about strategy, you forgot about me in the first half of the race. Maybe you remember I’m here in the second half," Alonso told the Aston Martin pit wall during the Dutch GP.

After his second pit stop, his race engineer then asked to inquire about the tyre balance on Alonso's car.

I ******* don’t know! You always put me in ******* traffic, I don’t know," replied Alonso.

Alonso has now finished inside the points in six out of the last seven Grands Prix, after not having scored any points in the 2025 season's first seven races. His best result this year (so far) has come at the Hungarian GP, where he managed to finish fifth.

Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

