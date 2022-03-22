Watch: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz meet soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Fiorano

Prominent Champions League soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic met with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc at the team's headquarters in Fiorano. The Swedish soccer legend drove around the team's testing track in Fiorano with Sainz. Watch the clip below:

In an unusual collaboration between the two sports, the soccer legend was seen at the world-renowned Italian factory in Maranello where he tried his hand at driving fast. His instructor on this particular occasion was Carlos Sainz, who was seen instructing the soccer player on his hot lap around the test track in Fiorano.

UEFA has announced a new venture in conjecture with the Scuderia team, and Ibrahimovic posted what seems to be a teaser trailer for a longer feature film set to come out on March 25. The Swede engaged in his usual brand of sarcasm and banter, claiming "they call me Ferrari on the pitch" as he drove the 296 GTB with Carlos Sainz.

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc was also present at the factory, guiding the former LA Galaxy player through the various historic F1 cars present at the scene. The Monegasque driver also showed Ibrahimovic the SF-90, the F1 car in which he won his first-ever race in the sport.

Ferrari claim Red Bull are still the team to beat despite 1-2 finish in Bahrain

Italian team boss Mattia Binotto still thinks Red Bull are the team to beat in 2022. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished 1-2 in the season opener in Bahrain after Max Verstappen's RB18 developed an engine reliability issue in the closing stages of the race.

Speaking to the media after the race, Binotto said:

“Red Bull had brought a nice package on the last day of testing and we saw that it could be worth half a second. Without that we would have had a little more margin over our direct rivals. The reality is that Red Bull with that package had reached our level or perhaps even better. I think that in qualifying it was very tight, Max could have conquered pole and, probably, we would have seen another race.”

While it is possible that Ferrari are downplaying their own performances heading past the Bahrain Grand Prix, it is certainly fair to say Red Bull have a lot to think about doing in the coming days and weeks. Three out of four Red Bull powered cars failed in the opening race of the season, leading to widespread worry amongst fans of the sport.

