Watch: Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur laughs sheepishly as a reporter questions him about Adrian Newey

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur could not help but laugh when a reporter asked a question regarding Adrian Newey's potential move to the Prancing Horses.

The Red Bull Chief Technical Officer recently announced that he would be leaving the reigning world champions after 19 years of working with them in early 2025. The Austrian team have won Six Constructors Championships and Seven Driver's Championships during his time with them.

Amidst Newey's exit, he has been heavily linked with a move to the Scarlet team for the 2025 season and take the Italian team back to their glory days. When a reporter recently mentioned to Vassuer:

"Fred we're waiting for Adrian Newey."

The Frenchman could not help himself from laughing at his response and called him 'naughty'.

While appearing on the Sky Sports podcast, F1 pundit David Croft spoke about the potency of having a combination of Adrian Newey and Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari for the 2025 season and said:

"I think we are all a bit romantic at heart but this could be the most romantic story that Lewis Hamilton's ever had in his career, if Adrian Newey is to go and join the seven-time world champion at Ferrari."

"What a force that would be. Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Newey at Maranello to try and bring back the glory days for Ferrari and to try and help Hamilton to an eighth world title and maybe Leclerc to a first."

Ferrari team boss fires warning to Red Bull ahead of Imola upgrades

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vassuer claimed that they have been putting Red Bull under pressure in the 2024 season as the Austrian team hasn't been as dominant as their 2023 campaign.

As per F1.com, Vasseur said:

"It means we are putting them a little bit under pressure [and] they have to be a bit more aggressive with the strategy. They are not anymore in the comfort zone of last year where it doesn’t matter what happened – after Lap 2 they were in front."

"I think that’s a game changer in the management of the race. I think this is an opportunity for us because if we are doing another small step, I think we will be in a really good position to fight with them every single weekend.”

It would be interesting to see if the upgrade package could bring the Prancing Horses closer to Max Verstappen and Red Bull and make them contenders for race wins more regularly.