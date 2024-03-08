WATCH: FIA takes note as Lewis Hamilton almost forces a crash with Williams driver Logan Sargeant during the FP2 of Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton was summoned by the FIA at the end of FP2 at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP for impeding Logan Sargeant's Williams on turn 10 of the track.

During the second free practice session at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Hamilton came very close to crashing with Sargeant as he moved into the middle of the track on the racing line. According to the rules, the car on a hot lap, which was the #2 Williams in this situation, had the right of way, and any other car that was not on a hot lap was supposed to move out of the racing line.

Hamilton, however, failed to do that and was summoned by the stewards at the end of the session for breaching Article 37.5 of the FIA F1 Sporting Regulations.

Here is a clip of the incident:

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was following Lewis Hamilton when the incident occurred. Reacting to it, he said on the team radio:

"What Hamilton did there was super dangerous, like he was in the middle, I couldn't get out of the way. Sargeant nearly crashed because of him."

Defending himself, Hamilton claimed on his radio that he did not realize there was a faster car coming and he only moved out of the way to give way to the Ferrari behind him.

"I didn't realize someone was on a lap, I was trying to get out of the way for Sainz and all of a sudden there was a Williams there."

Logan Sargeant was also called alongside Lewis Hamilton to the stewards to discuss the same matter.

Later, Hamilton was left off with a warning and a €15,000 fine for the team. The reason stated by the stewards included the fact that the team (Mercedes) failed to inform their driver (Hamilton) about the oncoming car.

Lewis Hamilton claims Red Bull could continue to dominate for a while

Red Bull looked their dominant best in the season-opening Bahrain GP last week. Max Verstappen continued his win streak with yet another win and the team was able to score maximum points as Sergio Perez finished the race in second place.

Speaking to the press post-race, Lewis Hamilton felt that Red Bull could continue to win "everything" for a while as the competitors try to find a way to beat them. He told the media including Sportskeeda:

“I feel good, I don’t feel downbeat. I think a super average race. And I think once I go back and see this time of the Red Bulls that will add to that. You know, they’re going to win everything for a while.”

Hamilton finished P7 in the race meanwhile his teammate George Russell finished P5.