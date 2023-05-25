WATCH: First look of a full lap in F1 Las Vegas GP street circuit in the new Formula 1 video game

A graphic rendition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit has given Formula 1 fans an idea of what America's latest street race would look like.

F1 announced the addition of a third Grand Prix in the US last year, with Las Vegas picked to host a night race on a custom-built street track from 2023.

The race will take place on a 6.12 km, 14-turn street circuit, with iconic locations like Caesars Palace, the Bellagio, and the Venetian taking center stage on the track.

The average speeds around the track are rumored to be on par with Italy’s Autodromo Nazionale Monza, nicknamed the Temple of Speed. Here's a rendering of how a lap of the Las Vegas GP would look like from the new F1 video game:

When the race was announced, Liberty Media, F1’s parent company, stated that they would work with the Las Vegas Convention Authority and other entertainment brands within the country to promote the event and build on the sport's growing popularity in the USA.

Reports from earlier this year revealed that plans are in place to hold the Las Vegas GP for at least the next 10 seasons, rather than the three-year contract it was said to have in place.

Economic impact of 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix estimated to be $1.3 billion

According to an economic impact report, the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is projected to have an overall economic impact of almost $1.3 billion.

The report, made by Applied Analysis, states that it will include $966 million in projected Formula 1 visitor spending and $316 million in event operations and support costs.

The same organization also made a report for the 2024 Super Bowl, which is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It stated that the NFL’s championship game (and other related events) would leave an economic impact of $600 million — which pales in comparison to F1.

Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali Speaking explained why the Grand Prix was a bigger deal to Nevada than the Super Bowl, saying (via Las Vegas Review Journal):

“Super Bowl will be for one year, but we’re going to stay for a long time. We are going to have a continuous flag here in the city, and we are going to mark not only for the week of the event, but we are going to mark F1 in Vegas as a place where we will develop the sport.”

The Las Vegas GP is scheduled to be held on November 19.

