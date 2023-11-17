WATCH: First look of the Las Vegas GP circuit from F1 Safety Car

Fans were provided a preliminary glimpse of the F1 Las Vegas GP track via the Mercedes safety car in a special clip released by the team.

With less than a few hours to go for the inaugural Las Vegas GP, many have been keen to learn more about track and its design since there has been no running action so far. The clip that Mercedes posted on their social media might have answered some of the fans' burning questions.

You can view the video below:

The track, as can be seen in the clip, is wet because of the low temperatures in the city. This is one of the threats the drivers will face as low track temperatures can result in a loss of grip, especially on the long straights this track possesses.

Although most of the teams might have run the simulations by now, the first practice session of the Las Vegas GP will be essential to collect raw data. The race could turn out to be tricky because tire and brake temperatures will likely reduce on long straights.

The drivers will also be met by sharp corners which will require intense braking. With those cold brakes, it will be quite a job for them to prevent locking up.

F1 teams make Las Vegas GP special with dedicated liveries

Every season, teams find occasions to celebrate in Grands Prix through special, dedicated liveries. The Las Vegas GP might as well be the most special one for the teams as more than half of the grid entered the city with new liveries for the weekend here.

Ferrari was one of the first to introduce a new livery, along with special racing suits for their drivers. As seen below, it features a red and white mixture, reminiscent of the early 2000s era when the legendary Michael Schumacher drove for the team.

The 2023 F1 constructors' world champions weren't far behind either. Red Bull has not entered a single race in the United States this season without a special livery, following up on a fan contest the team had announced earlier this season.

Red Bull's sister team, Scuderia AlphaTauri also announced a dedicated livery for the weekend in Las Vegas. This design inspired by their brand colours, but sported a few unique features as well.

Williams added a Vegas-like celebratory livery on their cars with the stars and shines associated with Sin City.

Alpine's livery was also well-received by fans.

Lastly, Alfa Romeo introduced a livery featuring a texture that will very much remind the fans of the casinos in Las Vegas.

