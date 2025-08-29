Watch: Gabriel Bortoleto bursts out laughing when told Max Verstappen has beached his Red Bull

Red Bull star Max Verstappen arrived at the Zaandvoort Circuit for his home Grand Prix as the F1 summer break came to an end. After the end of the first practice session, the Dutchman ended up in the gravel trap as Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto burst out in laughter following Verstappen's error.Max Verstappen and the other F1 drivers came into the 2025 Dutch GP a little rusty after the summer break, making the first practice session important to get back in the groove of things. What made the session even more crucial is that rain is predicted for the remaining practice session, meaning FP1 is likely to be the only dry running before the qualifying.The dusty track and high-speed gusts, along with Zaandvoort’s demanding nature, made FP1 tricky for multiple drivers. Kimi Antonelli got stuck in the gravel trap early in the session, brought out the Red Flag, and had to retire from the session, losing out on crucial track time. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, got stuck in the gravel trap outside Turn 1 after the session ended.As the FP1 ended, the drivers lined up for the practice start. Max Verstappen practiced the same, and as per usual, attacked Turn 1 with the hope of finding the limits. However, the Red Bull driver ended up locking the inside tires in Turn 1, went straight on, and got stuck in the gravel trap.F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto was informed of this by his race engineer, which led to a giggling response from the Brazilian driver.“Info, Verstappen is in the gravel in Turn 1, yellow there,” said Bortoleto’s race engineer“How did, how did he go into gravel?” asked Gabriel Bortoleto as he almost burst out in laughter“I think you would have to ask him, I don't know,” replied the race engineerThe four-time F1 champion ended the session as the sixth fastest driver with a lap time nearly a second slower than Lando Norris' fastest lap. The two McLaren drivers finished 1-2, with the Aston Martin duo of Lance Stroll &amp; Fernando Alonso finishing P3 &amp; P4 respectively.Max Verstappen is hoping to be on the podium at the 2025 Dutch GP Max Verstappen last won a race at the Emilia Romagna GP earlier this year. However, the last few races going into the summer break were a dismal result for the Dutchman, who hoped to improve his form at his home race and finish on the podium. When asked about the possibility of winning at Zaandvoort in 2025, Verstappen said,“I’m not under any illusions at the moment. I know that winning [at Zandvoort] this year will be very hard, but I honestly hope for just a fun and great weekend and a great spectacle. I’ve won a few times there already, that helps for sure, and I know that when I rock up to the track, I’ll give it everything I have. Of course, I will hope to be on the podium to see everyone again.” (via F1)The Max Verstappen is currently P3 in the championship standings with George Russell threatening his Top 3 spot, just 15 points behind the Dutchman.