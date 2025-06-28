Watch: Gabriel Macht of 'Suits' fame cosplays as 'Valtteri Bottas' in a Mercedes promotional event

Hollywood actor Gabriel Macht appeared alongside Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas in a promotional event for the German team cosplaying as the Finnish driver. The former Williams F1 driver has been in the sport for over a decade and was a constant on the race track from 2013 to 2024.

Bottas is a reserve driver for the former world champions after he was let go by the Kick Sauber outfit at the end of the last season. He had played a key role in guiding Mercedes to five consecutive Constructors' championships from 2017 to 2021.

Initially known for his dry and serious demeanor, Valtteri Bottas let himself loose a bit during his time with the Hinwil-based outfit and surprised many fans with his quirky sense of humor and audacious gestures.

In the past three years, the 10-time F1 race winner has become a fan favorite as he tries different things off the track, including sporting a mullet and releasing his nude calendar.

In a video on social media, the "Suits" famed actor Gabriel Macht jumped on the Bottas hypetrain and cosplayed as the Finn during a Mercedes promotional event before being joined by the 35-year-old.

Valtteri Bottas was let go by Sauber after they decided not to renew his contract and include him in the Audi project from 2026.

Valtteri Bottas sheds light on leaving the Kick Sauber in 2024

Former Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas stated that he was informed by the Swiss team too late about his future within the outfit, leaving him with no open seats for the 2025 season.

While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, the 35-year-old said:

“[I found out] after Brazil. I think some people knew before me, so that really compromised everything, and that's obviously when I knew that now it's too late to sort out anything else, so a bit unlucky there.

“I spoke earlier on last year to quite a few teams because I was naturally going to the end of my contract, but never really jumped in 100 per cent, again because I was always convinced I'm going to be part of the Audi project, which obviously didn't happen.”

The Finn also revealed that he was in conversations with Red Bull and Alpine for a potential seat last year, but the talks did not move ahead as he claimed certain individuals in both outfits were not his fans.

Valtteri Bottas is in the running for a potential return to the sport next year with Cadillac and spearheading their F1 project. The American brand even released a quirky video featuring the F1 driver on social media.

