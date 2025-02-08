Watch: George Russell, Toto Wolff and Kimi Antonelli part of an interesting reel with Mercedes' new mega partner

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was part of a reel featuring drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli and the team's new apparel partner, Adidas. The German team previously had a long-standing partnership with Puma and Tommy Hilfiger, given the brands' association with Lewis Hamilton.

However, the seven-time F1 world champion decided to leave the Brackley-based outfit to complete his move to Ferrari from the 2025 onwards. Subsequently, the German team also ended its ties with Puma and Tommy Hilfiger and joined hands with Adidas as its new team apparel.

Marking the start of the new relationship, on Adidas' Instagram page, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff along with his drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were part of a reel. In the reel, the Austrian could be seen coming close to the camera which transitions into Antonelli and Russell standing together.

Trending

Toto Wolff also reflected on the "trailbrazing" partnership with between German brands as Adidas makes its venture into the pinnacle of motorsport. He said (via GrandPrix247):

"This is a trailblazing partnership. adidas is so culturally relevant and has overtaken its competitors in recent years. It is a brand that is always on the front foot, working with world-class athletes to innovate and push the boundaries.

“To be part of the Adidas family is therefore very special; we are excited for the journey ahead of us, and to break new ground within motorsport."

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were also present at the event that took place in the German team's headquarters.

Mercedes drivers give their respective takes on Adidas deal ahead of 2025 season

Mercedes driver George Russell stated that the former world champions will benefit from Adidas' "experience" as he believed that the latter operated at the highest level in the world.

As quoted by GrandPrix247, the three-time F1 race winner said:

“It’s incredible for us as a team to work with a brand like Adidas that truly understands what it is like to operate at the highest levels in sport. Their knowledge, expertise, and attention to detail are something that is only going to benefit us as a team and hopefully give us an advantage as we set out to fight for race wins and championships, both this season and beyond."

Russell's new teammate Antonelli too expressed his excitement over the tie-up, stating:

“I’m so glad to be working with a partner who truly understands the athlete’s mindset. The first time I wore the new kit with my teammates is a moment I will remember forever, and I can’t wait to look out into the stands and see the fans wearing it too."

Mercedes would hope that having a fresh tie-up could turn around its fortunes in the upcoming season as well on track as they look to make their way back to the front of the grid in the final year of the current regulations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback